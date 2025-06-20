Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to arrive later this year as a successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 Pro. While nothing official has been revealed yet, a recent leak suggests the phone's potential camera configuration. The upcoming Find X9 Pro is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor. The new phone is likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Camera Details of Oppo Find X9 Pro Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station has hinted at the possible camera configuration of the Oppo Find X9 Pro on Weibo. It is said that the phone may feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Oppo is said to use a new Samsung ISOCELL HP5 28nm imaging sensor on the Find X9 Pro. It is said to be a 1/1.56-inch sensor with support for DCG-HDR (Dual Conversion Gain HDR) technology. The tipster suggests that the new camera setup offers good 10x zoom quality.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro could be the first phone to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor on the periscope camera. The tipster also opined that the telephoto capabilities of the new phone may not be as good as the dual periscope setup of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

The leak indicates that Oppo is trying to replace the existing four-camera, dual-periscope system with a new triple rear camera setup. The company has packed a quad rear camera unit on the Find X8 Pro, led by a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor.

Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to launch in the Chinese market in the fourth quarter of this year alongside Find X9, Find X9 Plus, and Find X9 Ultra models. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

