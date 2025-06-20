Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor

Oppo Find X9 Pro is said to get a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 13:17 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor

Oppo Find X8 Pro has two pericope telephoto cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo packed a quad rear camera unit on the Find X8 Pro
  • The Find X9 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch display
  • New Samsung sensor on the Find X9 Pro is said to support DCG-HDR
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to arrive later this year as a successor to last year's Oppo Find X8 Pro. While nothing official has been revealed yet, a recent leak suggests the phone's potential camera configuration. The upcoming Find X9 Pro is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor. The new phone is likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. 

Camera Details of Oppo Find X9 Pro Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station has hinted at the possible camera configuration of the Oppo Find X9 Pro on Weibo. It is said that the phone may feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Oppo is said to use a new Samsung ISOCELL HP5 28nm imaging sensor on the Find X9 Pro. It is said to be a 1/1.56-inch sensor with support for DCG-HDR (Dual Conversion Gain HDR) technology. The tipster suggests that the new camera setup offers good 10x zoom quality.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro could be the first phone to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor on the periscope camera. The tipster also opined that the telephoto capabilities of the new phone may not be as good as the dual periscope setup of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

The leak indicates that Oppo is trying to replace the existing four-camera, dual-periscope system with a new triple rear camera setup. The company has packed a quad rear camera unit on the Find X8 Pro, led by a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor.

Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to launch in the Chinese market in the fourth quarter of this year alongside Find X9, Find X9 Plus, and Find X9 Ultra models. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch display. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Detective Sherdil, Found S2, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. 16 Billion Login Credentials Have Been Leaked in Massive Data Breach
  4. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Renders Suggest Design Changes
  7. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaked Render Suggests Improved Design
  9. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Is the Best-Selling Third-Party Game on Nintendo Switch 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Renders and Live Images Leak Ahead of July 1 Launch; Shows Unique Design
  2. BBC Said to Have Threatened Legal Action Against AI Start-up Perplexity Over Content Scraping
  3. Adobe Launches Project Indigo, a Camera App for iPhone With Full Manual Controls
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Said to Feature Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Sensor
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Third-Party Game Sales Reportedly 'Very Low' Despite Console's Record Launch
  6. 16 Billion Login Credentials Leaked in Massive Data Breach Impacting Apple, Google and More
  7. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Renders Suggest Edge-to-Edge Cover Display
  10. YouTube Shorts to Bring Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation Model With Audio Support 'This Summer'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »