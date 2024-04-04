Samsung Launches Its Range of Bespoke Series AI-Powered Home Appliances

Samsung launched its range of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered home appliances at its Welcome to Bespoke AI event on Wednesday. The event was physically held in three locations — Seoul, Paris, and New York City — showcasing the products that will be launched into respective markets. This year, the South Korean tech giant has integrated AI into its products, bringing new features and capabilities to users. Samsung is also integrating its Knox security platform to protect user data located on the connected appliances.

The announcement was made via a post on the company's newsroom. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, said, “Since the first introduction of BESPOKE in 2019, Samsung Electronics has presented to the market on how appliances can be customized to best fit each user's home and lifestyle. Five years later, we now share our vision for AI in appliances with the products that expand the Bespoke legacy through enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities that will take the consumer experience to the next level.”

All three event locations had separate product lineups, and Seoul had the largest variety with a total of 14 products launched. Some of the products launched at the event include the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub, Bespoke Infinite Induction Line, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI, Bespoke Jet AI, Bespoke Cube Air Infinite Line, as well as some specific products targeted at the European and North American markets. All the products come with built-in Wi-Fi, internal cameras, AI chips and compatibility with the SmartThings application.

With the products, Samsung also introduced new features. A 7-inch LCD panel, known as the AI Home, has been added to multiple products for easy access and control over the whole connected ecosystem. The AI Home allows users working on one appliance to control the other one. It can also play music and media, and show recipes to refer to while cooking.

Another new feature is the Mobile Smart Connect which sends an alert to the phone when it is at close range with registered appliances. The notification includes a quick control menu to execute key functions for the appliance directly from the phone. The onboarding process has also been improved with easy registration to Samsung's SmartThings app.

Product-specific innovations were also introduced at the event. In particular, the refrigerator comes with AI vision which uses an internal camera to identify 33 fresh food items. Then, through the AI Home, it can recommend recipes that can be made using the items inside the fridge. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI, which is a robot vacuum cleaner, can recognise various objects including humans, and pets, as well as thin phone cables and rugs or mats. It can also sense which type of surface to clean and how to clean them.

Finally, Samsung is also adding generative AI capabilities to its native voice assistant Bixby for its smart appliances. The company says with the AI integration, Bixby can now understand complex sentences, contextual requests, and multi-layered tasks. For example, a user can say “the living room feels humid” and the assistant will be able to understand the context and suggest solutions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.