Google has announced the expansion of Gemini in Google Docs to Android devices. So far, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had only been available on the desktop version of the platform for paid Workspace users. However, users will now be able to leverage the capabilities of Gemini while using Docs on an Android device. The chatbot can summarise text, analyse documents, and answer user queries, but it will not be able to perform some of the more advanced tasks that are available on the desktop client.

Gemini in Google Docs Can Summarise Text on Android

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the availability of Gemini in Google Docs to Android devices. Notably, the company added the Gemini side panel to the web client of Docs in 2024, but the AI chatbot was not available to users via the Android app. This is a paid feature, and is only available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, as well as those with active Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons.

Gemini in Google Docs on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Now, these users can find the Gemini sparkle icon on top of Google Docs, tapping which will open a bottom sheet. Gemini can summarise documents, outline main points, and suggest improvements that can be made.

Apart from this, when opening a document with some text, users can also use Gemini to ask questions about the content. The chatbot will then be able to answer queries. Notably, this feature is available in more than 20 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Highlighting examples of how users can benefit from the AI chatbot, the post mentioned that Gemini can quickly prepare a gist of a long research report, answer specific questions about a budget or policy document, and even create a first draft of a report using text prompts.

However, it should be noted that several advanced features are currently only available in the website version of Google Docs and are not supported in the Android app. These features include Help me write, Help me create, and image generation.