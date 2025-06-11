Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Expands Gemini in Google Docs to Android Devices, Available in Over 20 Languages

Google Expands Gemini in Google Docs to Android Devices, Available in Over 20 Languages

Gemini in Google Docs on Android devices will be available to the paid Google Workspace users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 13:15 IST
Google Expands Gemini in Google Docs to Android Devices, Available in Over 20 Languages

Photo Credit: Google

Users will also not get image generation feature in Google Docs while using an Android device

Highlights
  • In Google Docs, Gemini can summarise content and answer queries
  • Workspace users will see the Gemini icon on top of Google Docs on Android
  • The ‘Help me create’ feature is not available on Android devices
Advertisement

Google has announced the expansion of Gemini in Google Docs to Android devices. So far, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had only been available on the desktop version of the platform for paid Workspace users. However, users will now be able to leverage the capabilities of Gemini while using Docs on an Android device. The chatbot can summarise text, analyse documents, and answer user queries, but it will not be able to perform some of the more advanced tasks that are available on the desktop client.

Gemini in Google Docs Can Summarise Text on Android

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the availability of Gemini in Google Docs to Android devices. Notably, the company added the Gemini side panel to the web client of Docs in 2024, but the AI chatbot was not available to users via the Android app. This is a paid feature, and is only available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, as well as those with active Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons.

gemini docs android Gemini in Google Docs

Gemini in Google Docs on Android
Photo Credit: Google

 

Now, these users can find the Gemini sparkle icon on top of Google Docs, tapping which will open a bottom sheet. Gemini can summarise documents, outline main points, and suggest improvements that can be made.

Apart from this, when opening a document with some text, users can also use Gemini to ask questions about the content. The chatbot will then be able to answer queries. Notably, this feature is available in more than 20 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Highlighting examples of how users can benefit from the AI chatbot, the post mentioned that Gemini can quickly prepare a gist of a long research report, answer specific questions about a budget or policy document, and even create a first draft of a report using text prompts.

However, it should be noted that several advanced features are currently only available in the website version of Google Docs and are not supported in the Android app. These features include Help me write, Help me create, and image generation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Google Docs, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 3,000: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Near $110,000 as Most Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Google Expands Gemini in Google Docs to Android Devices, Available in Over 20 Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  2. Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing' Sale in India: Check All Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Allegedly Saves Life by Stopping Shrapnel
  4. Know All About Apple's New Liquid Glass Design Language
  5. Google Releases Android 16 for Pixel Devices With These New Features
  6. Bitcoin Hovers Close to $110,000, Most Altcoins Mint Profits
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Launch
  8. Itel Zeno 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  9. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Plans
  10. Android 16 Update Is Coming Soon - Here's What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Near $110,000 as Most Altcoins See Gains
  2. Google Expands Gemini in Google Docs to Android Devices, Available in Over 20 Languages
  3. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 3,000: Report
  4. OpenAI Releases o3-Pro Reasoning-Focused AI Model, Comes With Improved Capabilities and Tool Use
  5. Google's June 2025 Pixel Drop Brings AI Sticker Generation to Gboard, Pixel VIPs Widget and Camera Hints
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Sets Record, Sells Over 3.5 Million Units in First Four Days of Launch
  7. Vivo T4 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera Launched in India
  8. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Update With Support for Connected Displays, Flexible Window Tiling Released
  9. Android 16 With Support for Live Activities, Advanced Protection Rolling Out for Pixel Devices
  10. Itel Zeno 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »