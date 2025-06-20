Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to measure 7.4mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 11:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/SammyGuru

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature a 12-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Leaked renders offer first look at the affordable Galaxy S25 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be 7.4mm thin
  • It could run on either the Exynos 2400 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in the works as a successor to the Galaxy S24 FE. While its rumoured launch timeline is a few months away, the first computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the phone have surfaced online, showing off a familiar design. It seems to have a thin design with slim display bezels. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to ship with a new 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6.7-inch display. It is said to run on either an Exynos 2400 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.

Tipster OnLeaks (Steve H.McFly) shared CAD renders of the Galaxy S25 FE in association with SammyGuru, offering an early look at the phone's design. The upcoming FE model appears to be very similar to the existing Galaxy S24 FE, with three vertically aligned triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The new phone also seems to have thinner display bezels.

samsung galaxy s25 fe sammyguru onleaks Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/SammyGuru

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

As per the leak, the Galaxy S25 FE will get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to measure 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm, which indicates that it could be slimmer than the Galaxy S24 FE, which measures 162 x 77.3 x 8mm, whereas the vanilla Galaxy S25, in contrast, has a 7.2mm thick build. 

Samsung is expected to use either its in-house Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC in the Galaxy S25 FE. It is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera, marking an upgrade from the 10-megapixel selfie shooter available in the Galaxy S24 FE. Like the existing model, the upcoming phone is said to have an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The handset could ship with One UI 8 and AI features.

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be launched in September or early October this year. It is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Online, Suggesting Familiar Design With Thinner Bezels
