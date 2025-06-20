Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in the works as a successor to the Galaxy S24 FE. While its rumoured launch timeline is a few months away, the first computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the phone have surfaced online, showing off a familiar design. It seems to have a thin design with slim display bezels. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to ship with a new 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6.7-inch display. It is said to run on either an Exynos 2400 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.

Tipster OnLeaks (Steve H.McFly) shared CAD renders of the Galaxy S25 FE in association with SammyGuru, offering an early look at the phone's design. The upcoming FE model appears to be very similar to the existing Galaxy S24 FE, with three vertically aligned triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The new phone also seems to have thinner display bezels.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/SammyGuru

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

As per the leak, the Galaxy S25 FE will get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to measure 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm, which indicates that it could be slimmer than the Galaxy S24 FE, which measures 162 x 77.3 x 8mm, whereas the vanilla Galaxy S25, in contrast, has a 7.2mm thick build.

Samsung is expected to use either its in-house Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC in the Galaxy S25 FE. It is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera, marking an upgrade from the 10-megapixel selfie shooter available in the Galaxy S24 FE. Like the existing model, the upcoming phone is said to have an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The handset could ship with One UI 8 and AI features.

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be launched in September or early October this year. It is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.