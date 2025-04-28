Technology News
Google's Gemini AI Will Come to Tablets, Smartwatches and Replace Google Assistant on Older Devices

Google said it will upgrade tablets, smartwatches, and headphones with Gemini capabilities later this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 12:08 IST
Sundar Pichai confirmed that Gemini Live’s camera features are being expanded to more Android devices

Highlights
  • Google said its Gemini tools are used by half a billion users globally
  • The company is now developing Gemini Robotics models
  • Google Assistant could be retired soon
Google announced last week that it is planning to bring Gemini to devices such as tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Android-powered in-car infotainment systems. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that it is currently working on replacing Google Assistant with Gemini on mobile devices, and the focus on other form factors will begin after the AI-powered voice assistant has been made available on compatible smartphones. The announcement was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the company's 2025 Q1 earnings call.

Google Plans to Bring Gemini to More Devices in 2025

According to a transcript of Pichai's remarks during the earnings calls posted in a blog post, Google has integrated Gemini models into all of its 15 platform-based products. The tech giant claimed half a billion users now have access to these AI tools.

The company's ongoing effort now includes replacing Google Assistant with Gemini in all compatible smartphones. The process started sometime last year when the Gemini assistant was made the default option in select newer Android devices. Google now plans to bring the upgrade to older devices as well.

Additionally, Pichai also stated that later this year, the company will shift its focus to devices and platforms outside of mobile. Devices such as tablets, smartwatches, headphones, as well as the Android Automotive operating system (AAOS), will be switched to Gemini as the default assistant. 

This move also indicates that the Google Assistant will eventually be retired. The Google CEO did not specify which devices would get Gemini or a timeline for the update.

Pichai also said that the Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Sharing was now being expanded to all Android devices. Earlier, it was only available in compatible Pixel phones and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The company recently announced the rollout of the features, which still require a Gemini Advanced subscription.

During the earnings call, the Google CEO also took note of the company's growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The tech giant recently released Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash AI models in beta, and plans to release stable versions of them soon. Additionally, Pichai said the company is now focusing on developing Gemini Robotics models.

