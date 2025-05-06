Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen

Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen

The new Gemini widget for Android can be added in two different style configurations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 15:50 IST
Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen

The largest size of the Gemini homescreen widget can be 5x2

Highlights
  • The Gemini widget follows Google’s Material 3 design language
  • Gemini’s widget comes with Live, file upload, search, and camera features
  • At its smallest, the widget can be set at a 1x1 space
Advertisement

Google is rolling out a homescreen widget for Gemini on Android. The widget was already available on iOS, and it is now being added to Android as well. It is a resizable widget that can be placed in two different style configurations and multiple size-based configurations. The widget comes equipped with all the different tools and features that the Gemini Android app offers and acts as a shortcut launch option for them. Notably, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant also increased Gemini's total number of attachments to 10 files or images per prompt.

Gemini's Homescreen Widget Follows Material 3 Design

First spotted by 9to5Google, Gemini's new homescreen widget follows Google's Material 3 design language and features Dynamic Colour theming and soft edges. Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to see the widget on Android devices.

The widget can be accessed by either long pressing the Gemini app's icon, or by long pressing an empty space on the homescreen and entering the widgets menu. While only one widget shows, it can be adjusted in two different styles — bar and box. The resizable widget can also be expanded and shrunk in each style to show more or fewer options.

In the bar-style homescreen widget, users can set Gemini in five different configurations. At the smallest, the widget occupies just a 1x1 box, and shows the sparkle icon that opens the app. It can be expanded to 5x1, and with each expansion, users will see new buttons such as microphone, camera, gallery, file upload, and Gemini Live. Tapping the options will take users directly to the respective area within the full-screen interface of the app.

The box-style widget configuration adds a search bar on top with the text “Ask Gemini” and the microphone icon. Tapping on the text field opens the app for the user to type their prompt. Other options in this style include options for camera, file upload, gallery, and Gemini Live. At its smallest, this can be set at 2x2, and at its largest, it occupies a 5x3 box on the homescreen. Notably, the Gemini widget cannot complete any task in its widget form, and it redirects the user to the app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Widgets, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Do Away With Snapdragon Chips; May Use Exynos 2600 SoC
Kenya Orders Sam Altman's World to Delete Citizens' Biometric Data Within 7 Days

Related Stories

Google Is Rolling Out a Resizable Gemini Widget for Android Homescreen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  9. Apple Might Follow Bi-Annual Release Schedule for iPhone Models
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
  2. Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Movie Online?
  3. Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  5. Conan O’Brien's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor 2025 Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
  7. Apple Said to Be Testing Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Models
  8. Google Accidentally Leaks Material 3 ‘Expressive’ Design for Android Ahead of I/O 2025
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants
  10. Google Is Reportedly Working On AI Mode With Gemini Live-Like Features for Google Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »