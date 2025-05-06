Google is rolling out a homescreen widget for Gemini on Android. The widget was already available on iOS, and it is now being added to Android as well. It is a resizable widget that can be placed in two different style configurations and multiple size-based configurations. The widget comes equipped with all the different tools and features that the Gemini Android app offers and acts as a shortcut launch option for them. Notably, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant also increased Gemini's total number of attachments to 10 files or images per prompt.

Gemini's Homescreen Widget Follows Material 3 Design

First spotted by 9to5Google, Gemini's new homescreen widget follows Google's Material 3 design language and features Dynamic Colour theming and soft edges. Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to see the widget on Android devices.

The widget can be accessed by either long pressing the Gemini app's icon, or by long pressing an empty space on the homescreen and entering the widgets menu. While only one widget shows, it can be adjusted in two different styles — bar and box. The resizable widget can also be expanded and shrunk in each style to show more or fewer options.

In the bar-style homescreen widget, users can set Gemini in five different configurations. At the smallest, the widget occupies just a 1x1 box, and shows the sparkle icon that opens the app. It can be expanded to 5x1, and with each expansion, users will see new buttons such as microphone, camera, gallery, file upload, and Gemini Live. Tapping the options will take users directly to the respective area within the full-screen interface of the app.

The box-style widget configuration adds a search bar on top with the text “Ask Gemini” and the microphone icon. Tapping on the text field opens the app for the user to type their prompt. Other options in this style include options for camera, file upload, gallery, and Gemini Live. At its smallest, this can be set at 2x2, and at its largest, it occupies a 5x3 box on the homescreen. Notably, the Gemini widget cannot complete any task in its widget form, and it redirects the user to the app.