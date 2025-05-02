Technology News
A Google executive said the Gemini AI chatbot will soon be able to remember past conversations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:08 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Josh Woodward

The Gemini Ultra plan could reportedly offer higher usage limits

  • Gemini will also be able to collect data from user’s Google account
  • The Gemini app could also feature more agentic tools
  • Gemini Ultra plan is rumoured to be unveiled at Google I/O 2025
Google's Gemini app will get new personalisation features to make users' experience more immersive. A company executive revealed that the company is working to upgrade the chatbot app with enhanced memory and the ability to draw upon information from users' Google accounts. The AI app might also get new agentic capabilities similar to the Deep Research tool. These features will be unveiled at Google I/O 2025, the executive added. The tech giant is also reportedly planning to introduce a new subscription tier for the chatbot dubbed Gemini Ultra.

Gemini Could Get a Personalised Context Upgrade Google I/O 2025

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and Gemini, detailed several new features for the Gemini app that will be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O. Woodward added that the new features are part of Google's “personal, proactive, and powerful” strategy.

To make Gemini more personalised to users, it will soon be able to remember past conversations. That means users will not have to start each new session from scratch and repeat the prompts or information. OpenAI recently released a similar feature for ChatGPT.

However, the tech giant plans to extend this personalisation further. Woodward said that soon, Gemini will also be able to draw upon users' activity in other Google apps such as Gmail, Photos, Calendar, Search, YouTube, and more. All of this information will be consolidated via the user's Google account, but only when the user provides permission. The company is internally calling the feature “pcontext” or personalised context.

Based on this context, Gemini will also be able to suggest insights and actions, without the user having to ask about it. Woodward said this will make the AI chatbot more proactive for users. Finally, the executive also hinted that the AI app might also come fitted with more agentic capabilities that can “turn ideas into action.”

Meanwhile, a TestingCatalog report claimed that the Mountain View-based tech giant might also introduce a new subscription tier for the chatbot, dubbed Gemini Ultra. The publication discovered evidence of this new plan in the strings of code of the web version of Gemini.

Gemini Ultra will reportedly be a higher consumption tier, offering increased rate limits on specific capabilities such as code and image generation. The tier is also speculated to include agentic features of Gemini. If true, Google could introduce this plan at its event as well.

Further reading: Gemini, App, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Google IO 2025, Google IO
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
