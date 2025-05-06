Technology News
English Edition
Google Gemini Now Accepts Multiple File Uploads With a Single Prompt

Gemini now accepts up to 10 images or file uploads per prompt.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 14:02 IST
Google recently redesigned the Gemini side panel on the web app

Highlights
  • Earlier, Gemini users could only upload a single image or file
  • The new feature is available on the web and mobile apps
  • It supports Gemini 2.0 Flash, 2.5 Flash, and 2.5 Pro
Google is adding a new quality-of-life improvement to Gemini. On Monday, the company rolled out an update which now allows users to upload up to 10 images or files in one go. Earlier, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capped the limit at one image or file per prompt. The new feature is available on both the Gemini web client as well as the Android and iOS apps. The multi-file uploading capability is supported by all the new general-purpose Gemini AI models.

Gemini Can Now Chat About 10 Images At Once

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, announced the rollout of the new feature. With this, users will be able to upload 10 images or files (or a combination of the two) in a single submission. Woodward also asked users to share any other feature (or lack thereof) that is causing them inconvenience while using the platform.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the feature in both the free version of the platform as well as on Gemini Advanced. However, we did not see the feature on the Android or iOS app at the time of writing. It is likely that the feature is being rolled out in a phased manne  and will be available across all interfaces soon.

With this update, users can tap the plus icon on the left side of the text field to open the gallery or upload files. Users can either select multiple files directly by long pressing (Shift key + select on Windows desktop), or they can add multiple files by tapping the plus icon again. Previously, tapping the icon would prompt a pop-up message asking users to replace the attached image or file.

Attempting to add more than 10 files now returns the error message, “Some of your files could not be uploaded because you can only upload 10 attachments at a time.”

The new capability also makes it easier to ask Gemini queries about multiple documents at the same time. While the same can be done via NotebookLM or by creating Gems, the option to do so in the main interface is easier and convenient, especially when users might have limited queries about the files.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
