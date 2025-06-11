Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Pura 80 Ultra With Switchable Telephoto System Launched Alongside Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra With Switchable Telephoto System Launched Alongside Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is equipped with a switchable telephoto camera system, which uses two lenses to offer 3.7x and 10x optical zoom.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 19:33 IST
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra With Switchable Telephoto System Launched Alongside Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ comes in Glaze Black, Glaze Green, Glaze Red, and Glaze White shades

Highlights
  • Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ and Pro have 48-megapixel macro telephoto cameras
  • All handsets in the lineup have 13-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The company did not reveal the chipset details of the phones
Advertisement

Huawei unveiled the Pura 80 series in China on Wednesday. The lineup consists of the Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra variants. The vanilla Pura 80 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, both Pro models have 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensors alongside 48-megapixel macro telephoto cameras. Lastly, the Pura 80 Ultra version comes with the same main sensor as the Pro and Pro+ options and a new switchable telephoto camera system, which includes two lenses with dual optical focal lengths.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Price

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,900) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,800) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Pura 80 Pro+ is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,100) for the 16GB + 512GB option, and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,200) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,100), respectively. 

The Pro, Pro+ and Ultra models of the Pura 80 lineup are currently available for purchase in China via Huawei VMall. However, the company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the base Huawei Pura 80.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1276x2878 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 1,440 Hz PWM dimming rate. The chipset details of the handset, or rather any of the Pura 80 series handsets, have not yet been revealed. The phone ships with HarmonyOS 5.1 and packs a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired 80W wireless charging support.

In the camera department, the main attraction of the Ultra variant is the switchable telephoto camera system. It uses two telephoto lenses with 3.7x and 9.4x optical zoom and a moving prism to offer dual focal lengths from a single 50-megapixel sensor with sensor-shift OIS. The phone also has a 1-inch 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple spectral camera. It has a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. 

Huawei Pura 80 Pro+, Pura 80 Pro Specifications, Features

Both the Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ and Pro variants have similar display, chipset, OS, battery and charging features as the Ultra model. For optics, the camera system would also be identical if not for the 48-megapixel macro telephoto shooters with up to 4x optical zoom capacity on the Pro models, in place of the switchable telephoto lens setup. The handsets support dual satellite communication, that is, Beidou and Tiantong systems. However, the Ultra variant also has this connectivity option.

Huawei Pura 80 Specifications, Features

The vanilla Pura 80 comes with a 6.6-inch screen and packs a 5,600mAh battery. It supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone has a similar operating system and front camera as the other models in the lineup. At the back, the handset carries a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5.5x optical zoom, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple spectral sensor.

Huawei Pura 80

Huawei Pura 80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS HarmonyOS 5.1
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Pura 80, Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, Huawei Pura 80 Series, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Price, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus Price, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Price, Huawei Pura 80 Launch, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Launch, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus Launch, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Launch, Huawei Pura 80 Features, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Features, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus Features, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Features, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AirPods Pro 3 Reportedly Mentioned in iOS 26 Beta 1 Code, Could Debut in H2 2025

Related Stories

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra With Switchable Telephoto System Launched Alongside Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  2. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 Could Launch
  3. Starlink to Launch in India With Rs. 33,000 Setup Kit, Unlimited Plans
  4. Eleven OTT Release Date Announced: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Crime Thriller
  5. Threads May Soon Let You Send DMs Without Switching to Instagram
  6. Meta, TikTok Challenge Tech Fees in Second Highest EU Court
#Latest Stories
  1. MindsEye Developer Says Its Working on Patch as Players Report Performance Issues, Bugs at Launch
  2. Huawei Pura 80 Ultra With Switchable Telephoto System Launched Alongside Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+
  3. OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Use Google Cloud to Meet Computational Needs
  4. Kishore-Starrer Vadakkan Now Streaming in Tamil and Telugu: Everything You Need to Know
  5. French President Emmanuel Macron to Push for Ban on Social Media for Under-15s After School Stabbing
  6. AirPods Pro 3 Reportedly Mentioned in iOS 26 Beta 1 Code, Could Debut in H2 2025
  7. Meta, TikTok Challenge Tech Fees in Second Highest EU Court
  8. Days Gone Developer Bend Studio Confirms Layoffs, 30 Percent of Staff Reportedly Impacted
  9. Mistral Releases Magistral, Its First-Ever Reasoning AI Models With Transparent Chain-of-Thought
  10. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Teased; May Arrive Later This Month Alongside Redmi Gaming Tablet, K80 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »