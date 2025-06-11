Huawei unveiled the Pura 80 series in China on Wednesday. The lineup consists of the Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra variants. The vanilla Pura 80 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, both Pro models have 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensors alongside 48-megapixel macro telephoto cameras. Lastly, the Pura 80 Ultra version comes with the same main sensor as the Pro and Pro+ options and a new switchable telephoto camera system, which includes two lenses with dual optical focal lengths.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Price

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,900) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,800) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Pura 80 Pro+ is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,100) for the 16GB + 512GB option, and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are marked at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,200) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,100), respectively.

The Pro, Pro+ and Ultra models of the Pura 80 lineup are currently available for purchase in China via Huawei VMall. However, the company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the base Huawei Pura 80.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1276x2878 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 1,440 Hz PWM dimming rate. The chipset details of the handset, or rather any of the Pura 80 series handsets, have not yet been revealed. The phone ships with HarmonyOS 5.1 and packs a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired 80W wireless charging support.

In the camera department, the main attraction of the Ultra variant is the switchable telephoto camera system. It uses two telephoto lenses with 3.7x and 9.4x optical zoom and a moving prism to offer dual focal lengths from a single 50-megapixel sensor with sensor-shift OIS. The phone also has a 1-inch 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple spectral camera. It has a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

Huawei Pura 80 Pro+, Pura 80 Pro Specifications, Features

Both the Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ and Pro variants have similar display, chipset, OS, battery and charging features as the Ultra model. For optics, the camera system would also be identical if not for the 48-megapixel macro telephoto shooters with up to 4x optical zoom capacity on the Pro models, in place of the switchable telephoto lens setup. The handsets support dual satellite communication, that is, Beidou and Tiantong systems. However, the Ultra variant also has this connectivity option.

Huawei Pura 80 Specifications, Features

The vanilla Pura 80 comes with a 6.6-inch screen and packs a 5,600mAh battery. It supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone has a similar operating system and front camera as the other models in the lineup. At the back, the handset carries a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5.5x optical zoom, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple spectral sensor.