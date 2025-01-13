Google might be tweaking the overlay window of Gemini on Android devices. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the new user interface, which appears when the Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is summoned via voice command or manually, on Friday. Several other users replying to the post also claimed to have seen the new interface on their Android devices. The new overlay window is a thin rectangular box with just three interactive icons, as opposed to the existing large square box.

Gemini Might Be Getting a Redesigned Overlay

Reddit user amitsama92 shared a post on the GooglePixel subreddit, pointing at the new user interface for Gemini's overlay screen. The user claimed to be using the Pixel 9 Pro and saw the overlay on the Gemini for Android app version 1.0.686588308. The user also claimed to have a Gemini Advanced subscription. It is unclear which of these factors resulted in them getting the new interface.

However, the new Gemini overlay does not appear to be widely rolled out. Gadgets 360 staff members did not see the new interface on several Android devices. While some replies to the post have also claimed to have seen the new interface, others highlighted not seeing it.

New Gemini overlay window

Photo Credit: Reddit/amitsama92

Based on a screenshot shared by the user, the new Gemini overlay appears to be a thin rectangular floating window. The outline of the box features a neon pink-and-blue glow. Inside the box, there is a plus icon near the left edge and a microphone and Gemini Live icon near the right edge. The ‘Ask Gemini' text is written next to the plus icon.

Notably, there is no greeting message as seen in the current overlay. The full-screen button on the top-right of the interface was also not visible. Another big change was the colour of the overlay box. The current dark grey colour appears to be replaced with a white coloured box. Additionally, the box does not show any sparkle icon, which was earlier present at the top of the overlay.

There is no official announcement about the new interface, and apart from the Reddit post, there are no sources for this information. 9to5Google also noted not finding any devices with the new feature. As such, the new interface could be in an early testing phase with very limited access. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from Google to know if the new Gemini interface is indeed in the works.