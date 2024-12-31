Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free

Galaxy S25 models could come with different durations of free Gemini Advanced subscriptions.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 14:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free

Photo Credit: Samsung

Neither Google nor Samsung have confirmed this offer at present

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be launched on January 22, 2025
  • The smartphone series will also be equipped with Galaxy AI features
  • The devices could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to be launched on January 22, 2025, and it could reportedly offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions to make the devices more lucrative. As per the report, Google might have partnered with the South Korean tech giant to bundle different durations of trial subscriptions of its artificial intelligence (AI) product with each of the models. The trial subscriptions are said to range from three months to one year. Additionally, the company is also expected to offer the Galaxy AI suite of features for free with the series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions

According to an Android Authority report, Google could be offering its premium AI features to those purchasing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices. The evidence of this bundled offer was spotted by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown process of the Google app beta version 15.52.37. Several strings of code reportedly hinted at the claimed offer.

The strings of code reportedly mention Google One and Samsung, and use the phrase “upsell”. This indicates that the claimed offer is part of an upselling campaign where the Mountain View-based tech giant believes exposing more users to Gemini Advanced could result in them purchasing the subscription once the trial runs out.

Other strings reportedly also mention the phrase, “Your device gives you access to an {xxx}-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost,” where “xxx” is replaced by three months, six months, nine months, and one-year durations in different variations.

Apart from this, the publication also shared separate strings of code which directly mention “Samsung_S25”, highlighting the upcoming smartphone series. It is speculated that different models of the series could come with a free Gemini Advanced subscription for different durations. It could be that the standard model could get three or six months, whereas the Plus and Ultra variants get nine months and one year's worth of free subscriptions, respectively.

However, it should be noted that neither Google nor Samsung has officially announced this offer, and merely its mention in the app's code is not a confirmation that users will definitely get free subscriptions to Gemini Advanced. We should know more once the Galaxy S25 phones are launched next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung, Gemini Advanced, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch on March 28

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  2. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  6. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  7. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  8. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  9. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With 'Significantly Improved' GPU Performance
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Enjoy 70X Launch Date Announced, Spotted on China Telecom Website With Price, Specifications
  2. Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites
  3. Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai
  4. Dubai-Based Bybit Faces Regulatory Action in Malaysia Over Alleged Unlicensed Operations
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free
  6. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Approved for First Launch Under FAA License
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch on March 28
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
  9. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  10. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »