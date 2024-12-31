Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to be launched on January 22, 2025, and it could reportedly offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions to make the devices more lucrative. As per the report, Google might have partnered with the South Korean tech giant to bundle different durations of trial subscriptions of its artificial intelligence (AI) product with each of the models. The trial subscriptions are said to range from three months to one year. Additionally, the company is also expected to offer the Galaxy AI suite of features for free with the series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions

According to an Android Authority report, Google could be offering its premium AI features to those purchasing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices. The evidence of this bundled offer was spotted by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown process of the Google app beta version 15.52.37. Several strings of code reportedly hinted at the claimed offer.

The strings of code reportedly mention Google One and Samsung, and use the phrase “upsell”. This indicates that the claimed offer is part of an upselling campaign where the Mountain View-based tech giant believes exposing more users to Gemini Advanced could result in them purchasing the subscription once the trial runs out.

Other strings reportedly also mention the phrase, “Your device gives you access to an {xxx}-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost,” where “xxx” is replaced by three months, six months, nine months, and one-year durations in different variations.

Apart from this, the publication also shared separate strings of code which directly mention “Samsung_S25”, highlighting the upcoming smartphone series. It is speculated that different models of the series could come with a free Gemini Advanced subscription for different durations. It could be that the standard model could get three or six months, whereas the Plus and Ultra variants get nine months and one year's worth of free subscriptions, respectively.

However, it should be noted that neither Google nor Samsung has officially announced this offer, and merely its mention in the app's code is not a confirmation that users will definitely get free subscriptions to Gemini Advanced. We should know more once the Galaxy S25 phones are launched next month.