OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Specifications

Both OnePlus smartphones are speculated to have flat OLED screens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 10:08 IST
OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date Leaked: Expected Specifications

OnePlus Nord 5 is the purported successor to OnePlus Nord 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are tipped to launch on July 8
  • The Nord CE 5 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor
  • OnePlus Nord 5 is reported to have a 6,650mAh battery with 80W charging
OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the company's first Nord phone with an aluminium unibody design, the OnePlus Nord 4, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5. A tipster has now hinted towards the launch date of the purported smartphones, and they could make their debut as soon as next month. The Nord 5 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset while the Nord CE 5 may get a Dimensity 8350 SoC under the hood.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date (Leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be launched on July 8. However, it remains unclear if the purported handsets would debut in global and Indian markets on the same date.

This corroborates a previous launch timeline hinted by another tipster who suggested that the phones could arrive between June or July. The OnePlus Nord 5 could be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could sport a 1.5K resolution flat OLED screen. It is said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. For optics, the purported phone is reported to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It may also sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch flat OLED panel with a 1080p resolution. Powering the purported handset could be a 4nm Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, it is reported to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There may also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to be backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 5 Launch Date, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Announces 'Now or Nothing’ Sale in India for Nothing and CMF-Branded Products

