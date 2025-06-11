OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the company's first Nord phone with an aluminium unibody design, the OnePlus Nord 4, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5. A tipster has now hinted towards the launch date of the purported smartphones, and they could make their debut as soon as next month. The Nord 5 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset while the Nord CE 5 may get a Dimensity 8350 SoC under the hood.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be launched on July 8. However, it remains unclear if the purported handsets would debut in global and Indian markets on the same date.

Exclusive



OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 launch on 8th July.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 10, 2025

This corroborates a previous launch timeline hinted by another tipster who suggested that the phones could arrive between June or July. The OnePlus Nord 5 could be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could sport a 1.5K resolution flat OLED screen. It is said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. For optics, the purported phone is reported to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It may also sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5 is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch flat OLED panel with a 1080p resolution. Powering the purported handset could be a 4nm Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, it is reported to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There may also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to be backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.