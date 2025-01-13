Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as Most Altcoins Lose Price Momentum

Bitcoin’s trading value on global exchanges stands at $94,472 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 14:16 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as Most Altcoins Lose Price Momentum

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WolrdSpectrum

The crypto market cap presently stands at $3.29 trillion

Highlights
  • The prices of Tron, Avalanche fell on Monday
  • Uniswap, Chainlink also registered price dips  
  • Iota and Status saw their prices drop
The crypto market is witnessing a slowdown in terms of token pricing. Bitcoin on Monday reflected a price dip of around one percent on global exchanges to trade at $94,472 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the value of Bitcoin dropped by 0.47 percent over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $99,812 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh), according exchanges like Giottus and CoinDCX. Presently, the dominance of Bitcoin over the crypto sector stands at 56.94 percent.

"Bitcoin's recent rollercoaster ride, marked by a sharp correction from over $102,000 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh) to lows around $91,250 (roughly Rs. 78.8 lakh), highlights the market's inherent volatility but also its cyclical nature. Historically, such price drops have often been followed by strong recoveries. Notably, Bitcoin's all-time high of $108,000 (roughly Rs. 93.2 lakh) in mid-December emerged just weeks after a significant downturn,” Avinash Shekhar, co-founder and CEO at Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Ether clocked a loss of 0.10 percent in the last 24 hours on foreign exchanges, data by CoinMarketCap showed on Monday. Currently, the asset is trading at $3,293 (roughly Rs. 2.84 lakh) on global exchanges. According to Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, ETH is priced $3,507 (roughly Rs. 3.02 lakh).

The CoinSwitch markets desk explained the reason behind the ongoing slowdown in asset prices. “Markets have been on a slight downturn ever since stronger than expected economic data suggested that the Fed might pause rate cuts in 2025. There was an estimate of 167,000 jobs added in December but the actual data bettered it by a huge difference at 256,000,” the exchange said.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed that the prices of most cryptocurrencies were down on Monday.

Ripple, Solana, and Cardano joined BTC and ETH on the loss-making end of the crypto chart.

Avalanche, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Stellar, and Polkadot also saw their values drop.

The valuation of the crypto market dropped by 0.90 percent over the last day, data by CoinMarketCap showed. With this, the crypto market cap now stands at $3.29 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,84,20,723 crore).

Tether, Iota, Status, and Braintrust rose in value on Monday.

“The broader crypto market reflects growing concerns, including FTX liquidations and speculation about a potential US government sell-off of Silk Road-related Bitcoin holdings. These factors have dampened investor sentiment. As the inauguration of pro-crypto President elect Donald Trump approaches, market participants are watching closely, anticipating that his stance on digital assets could shape the market's trajectory in the coming weeks,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
