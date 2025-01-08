Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Previews New Gemini Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025

Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025

The new AI features will enable easier interaction with smart TVs using conversational language.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 18:04 IST
Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the AI features will begin rolling out later this year on select Google TV devices

Highlights
  • Gemini in Google TV will make it easy to search through media
  • Google TV will also summarise daily news using Gemini
  • The AI-powered Google TV will also allow users to ask follow-up queries
Advertisement

Google previewed new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) features for Google TV on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The company's operating system for smart TVs will soon integrate new AI features that will add new functionalities and make it easier for users to interact with their devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that Gemini will upgrade Google Assistant and enable it to summarise news content, search through media, as well as answering various queries about the streaming platforms as well as the device.

Google TV to Soon Get New AI Features

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI features that will soon arrive on smart TVs that run the Google TV OS. Using Gemini models, the company is now making Google TV more intuitive and helpful. These new capabilities can be accessed through the operating system's voice assistant. Notably, while Gemini models are being used to power these AI features, Gemini will not replace Google Assistant. Instead, Google Assistant is being upgraded with Gemini.

Google highlighted that with this integration, users will be able to have a natural conversation with their smart TV devices. One direct benefit of this will be that users will find it much easier to search through media. Users can now make detailed queries to find the right show or movie to watch.

Additionally, Google said that users can ask the voice assistant questions about topics such as travel, health, space, history, and more. For instance, a user can ask Google TV about ISRO's latest rocket launch and it can show a YouTube video that provides the result with added context.

Another interesting feature previewed by Google is the news overview feature. The AI assistant can now summarise the biggest news headlines of the day and present it to the user on command. Further, the AI can be used to create customised art as a screensaver for the idle screen and to control smart home devices even when the smart TV is in ambient mode.

The search giant said these new AI features will be rolled out later this year on select Google TV devices. There is no word on when the feature will be made available globally.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google TV, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, CES 2025
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
SEBI Warns Ola Electric for Disclosure Lapses
Las Vegas Cybertruck Suspect Used ChatGPT to Plan Blast, Police Say

Related Stories

Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Pixel 4a Gets an Update; Eligible Users Can Get Free Battery Replacement
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  6. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  7. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  8. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Ultrahuman Rare Debuts as a Luxury Smart Ring Crafted from Gold, Platinum
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »