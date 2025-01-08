Google previewed new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence (AI) features for Google TV on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The company's operating system for smart TVs will soon integrate new AI features that will add new functionalities and make it easier for users to interact with their devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that Gemini will upgrade Google Assistant and enable it to summarise news content, search through media, as well as answering various queries about the streaming platforms as well as the device.

Google TV to Soon Get New AI Features

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new AI features that will soon arrive on smart TVs that run the Google TV OS. Using Gemini models, the company is now making Google TV more intuitive and helpful. These new capabilities can be accessed through the operating system's voice assistant. Notably, while Gemini models are being used to power these AI features, Gemini will not replace Google Assistant. Instead, Google Assistant is being upgraded with Gemini.

Google highlighted that with this integration, users will be able to have a natural conversation with their smart TV devices. One direct benefit of this will be that users will find it much easier to search through media. Users can now make detailed queries to find the right show or movie to watch.

Additionally, Google said that users can ask the voice assistant questions about topics such as travel, health, space, history, and more. For instance, a user can ask Google TV about ISRO's latest rocket launch and it can show a YouTube video that provides the result with added context.

Another interesting feature previewed by Google is the news overview feature. The AI assistant can now summarise the biggest news headlines of the day and present it to the user on command. Further, the AI can be used to create customised art as a screensaver for the idle screen and to control smart home devices even when the smart TV is in ambient mode.

The search giant said these new AI features will be rolled out later this year on select Google TV devices. There is no word on when the feature will be made available globally.