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Best Water-Resistant Smartphones You Can Buy in India: OnePlus 15, Oppo F33 Pro 5G and More

OnePlus 15 is the company’s flagship handset, which offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated dust and water resistance.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 July 2026 18:00 IST
Best Water-Resistant Smartphones You Can Buy in India: OnePlus 15, Oppo F33 Pro 5G and More

Here's the list of the most water-resistant phones in India

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Highlights
  • iQOO 15 ships with up to an IP69 rating
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max was recently launched in India
  • IP ratings determine how much water a phone can resist
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Smartphone makers have increasingly started highlighting ingress protection ratings of their handsets to demonstrate exactly how water-resistant they are. Denoted by two numbers, tech firms test their phones to determine how much water pressure and dust they can withstand. This also helps buyers if they want to buy the most durable smartphones, which can survive brief water exposure. Handsets with the IP69K rating are claimed to offer the best dust and water resistance. Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, and iQOO offer various handsets with high IP ratings.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone and are looking for one that offers the best protection against water damage or dust particles, we have prepared a list of the most water-resistant handsets that you can buy in India, helping you make an informed buying decision.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the tech firm, which was recently launched in India. The handset was one of the first phones in the country to arrive with the highest ingress protection rating of IP69K. It is also claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Apart from durability, the OnePlus 15 also ships with the top-of-the-line specifications and features.

For reference, the OnePlus 15 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, which delivers up to 165Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 7,300mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,300mAh battery; 120W wired

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus can be purchased in India via the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 85,999.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G

One of the latest additions to the company's F lineup is the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. The mid-range handset is one of the best phones to offer the highest ingress protection in its price range. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand high-pressure jet sprays.

oppo f33 pro 5g review inline 1

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Display: 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max (6nm)
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM; Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 80W wired

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is currently available in India via the Oppo website at a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 was recently launched in India as the new mid-range offering from the company. Despite its lower price, it offers the same ingress protection against dust and water as the flagship OnePlus 15. For reference, the smartphone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

oneplus nord 6 g360

Coming to its specifications, the OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset also packs the largest battery among all OnePlus phones. It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery.

Key Specifications

  • Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM; Up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 9,000mAh battery; 80W wired

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is currently listed on the OnePlus India website at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

iQOO 15

The flagship smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand, the iQOO 15, was recently launched in India. The handset ships with multiple ingress ratings, including IP68 + IP69, for dust and water resistance. It sports a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

On top of this, the iQOO 15 features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. The flagship carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Durability: IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Display: 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM; up to 512GB of UFS4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 100W wired

iqoo 15 rear gadgets360

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 is currently listed on the iQOO India online store at a starting price of Rs. 76,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is the most recent addition to the list of most water-resistant phones in India. The handset was launched earlier this week and is yet to go on sale in the country. The smartphone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is among the highest in its price range.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 70 Max with an octa core Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset also features a dual rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,100mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Durability: IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM; 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,100mAh battery; 90W wired

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Max was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 54,999.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone offers the best water-resistance against water?

OnePlus 15 has the highest number of ingress protection ratings, including IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K.

2. Which mid-range phone offers the highest ingress protection against dust and water?

3. What does the IP69K rating mean?

Phones with an IP69K rating can withstand close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature water jets.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OPPO F33 Pro 5G

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The design of the back panel is unique and eye-catching
  • Long battery life
  • VC cooling ensures minimal throttling
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Underpowered chipset
  • Dual-LED flash masked as a ring light
Read detailed OPPO F33 Pro 5G review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Waterproof Phones, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, Motorola Edge 70 Max, OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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