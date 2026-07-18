Smartphone makers have increasingly started highlighting ingress protection ratings of their handsets to demonstrate exactly how water-resistant they are. Denoted by two numbers, tech firms test their phones to determine how much water pressure and dust they can withstand. This also helps buyers if they want to buy the most durable smartphones, which can survive brief water exposure. Handsets with the IP69K rating are claimed to offer the best dust and water resistance. Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, and iQOO offer various handsets with high IP ratings.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone and are looking for one that offers the best protection against water damage or dust particles, we have prepared a list of the most water-resistant handsets that you can buy in India, helping you make an informed buying decision.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the tech firm, which was recently launched in India. The handset was one of the first phones in the country to arrive with the highest ingress protection rating of IP69K. It is also claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Apart from durability, the OnePlus 15 also ships with the top-of-the-line specifications and features.

For reference, the OnePlus 15 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, which delivers up to 165Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 7,300mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,300mAh battery; 120W wired

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus can be purchased in India via the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 85,999.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G

One of the latest additions to the company's F lineup is the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. The mid-range handset is one of the best phones to offer the highest ingress protection in its price range. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand high-pressure jet sprays.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance

Display: 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max (6nm)

RAM and Storage: 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM; Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 80W wired

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is currently available in India via the Oppo website at a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus Nord 6

The OnePlus Nord 6 was recently launched in India as the new mid-range offering from the company. Despite its lower price, it offers the same ingress protection against dust and water as the flagship OnePlus 15. For reference, the smartphone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Coming to its specifications, the OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset also packs the largest battery among all OnePlus phones. It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery.

Key Specifications

Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM; Up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 9,000mAh battery; 80W wired

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is currently listed on the OnePlus India website at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

iQOO 15

The flagship smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand, the iQOO 15, was recently launched in India. The handset ships with multiple ingress ratings, including IP68 + IP69, for dust and water resistance. It sports a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

On top of this, the iQOO 15 features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. The flagship carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Durability: IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance

Display: 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm)

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM; up to 512GB of UFS4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 100W wired

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 is currently listed on the iQOO India online store at a starting price of Rs. 76,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is the most recent addition to the list of most water-resistant phones in India. The handset was launched earlier this week and is yet to go on sale in the country. The smartphone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is among the highest in its price range.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 70 Max with an octa core Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset also features a dual rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,100mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Durability: IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM; 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,100mAh battery; 90W wired

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Max was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 54,999.

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