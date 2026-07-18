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How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Stream in India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place on July 20 at 12:30 am IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2026 10:00 IST
How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Stream in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Here's how you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final online

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Highlights
  • DD Free Dish will broadcast the FIFA World Cup final via DD Sports
  • You can still get the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 subscription pack
  • You can watch the FIFA World Cup final on Unite8 on TV
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After a wait of four years, the FIFA World Cup returned in June 2026. The first match was held on June 12 between Mexico and South Africa in the Mexico City Stadium. Co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, football fans in India tuned in every night to watch their favourite teams fight it out for the World Cup Champion title. Through the tournament, we saw a number of nail-biting matches going to extra time and penalties. Similarly, various underdogs made it to the group of top 16 teams, defeating some known names in the process.

Now, more than a month has passed since the first fixture, which means that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is also nearing its end. The finale is just around the corner. Hence, if you are wondering how you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final online in India, we have prepared a guide for you.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A Quick Recap

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be held on July 20 at 12:30 am IST. The finalists will compete for the world champion's title at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, New York, which has a capacity of more than 82,000 spectators. Since the end of the tournament is so close, it is the best time to look back and see what happened over the month. However, the finale is not the only match left. You can also catch the play-off for the third position on July 19 at 2:30 am, which will be held at the Miami Gardens Stadium, Miami, Florida.

As previously mentioned, the first match was between Mexico and South Africa, which was held on June 12 in the Mexico City Stadium. From the group stages, the winning teams qualified for the Round of 32 and later for the Round of 16 knockouts, which saw some of the most thrilling matches of the season. One such match was held between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Mo Salah's Egypt. The match was decided at the 93rd minute, with the winning goal being scored by Enzo Fernández for Argentina, and one of Egypt's goals not being counted.

Another interesting match was held between Portugal and Spain, which saw the ouster of Cristiano Ronaldo's team, with Mikel Merino scoring the winning goal for Spain at the 91st minute. From the Round of 16 to the Quarter Final matches between France and Morocco, Spain and Belgium, Norway and England, and Argentina and Switzerland, the Semi-Final matches were held on July 15 and July 16 between France and Spain and England and Argentina, respectively, which gave us the FIFA World Cup 2026 finalists.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Online

OTT

Zee5 is the official streaming partner of FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Hence, you can watch the final on July 20 at 12:30 am IST via the Zee5 app on your smartphone or tablet. Alternatively, you can log in to the Zee5 web portal to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. You can buy Zee5's FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access subscription pack at Rs. 399 per month.

There are also quarterly and yearly subscription plans available. However, the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends in two days. It is worth noting that this plan only allows streaming from one device at a time. Moreover, if you have an Airtel or Jio Fibre bundle pack, you will not be able to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with your existing plans.

TV

Days before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Zee launched the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels. If you have one of these channels as part of your DTH pack, you will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 20 at 12:30 pm IST. However, like the Semi-Final matches, Doordarshan will also broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match via DD Sports TV channel for free.

1. How much does the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access plan costs?

You can subscribe to the Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access plan at Rs. 399 per month.

2. Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final via OTT?

You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final via the Zee5 app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet.

3. How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at no additional cost?

If your DTH plan includes Zee's Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, or Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at no additional cost on your TV.

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Further reading: FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup, How to Watch, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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