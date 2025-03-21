Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Rolling Out AI Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail

Google Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail

The ‘Most Relevant’ feature in Gmail is available as a dropdown menu option.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 12:49 IST
Google Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

This feature uses machine learning (LM) techniques instead of generative AI

Highlights
  • The feature factors elements like recency and most-clicked emails
  • It is rolling out to all personal Gmail accounts
  • Users can see the search results in chronological order
Advertisement

Google began rolling out a new improvement for Gmail on Thursday that will help users find relevant emails easier than before. Dubbed ‘Most Relevant', this new search result sorting feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to bring those emails that might be more important than others to the top, ditching the traditional chronological order. This new feature will be available alongside the existing options for filters that let users fine-tune the search results. Notably, Gmail recently received a new Gemini feature that can automatically create calendar events based on information in emails.

Gmail Will Now Show “Most Relevant” Search Results

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the rolling out of the new feature. This will be available to all personal Gmail account users on the web as well as on the Android and iOS apps. The company plans to release the feature to Business accounts in the future.

Google says the tool is aimed at making searching for a particular email easier, especially in an overflowing inbox. So far, searching for emails requires users to type keywords related to the email, and the mail client returns results based on chronological order or with a top result followed by others.

gmail most relevant search Gmail Most Relevant search

The Most Relevant search result feature in Gmail
Photo Credit: Google

 

Now, after searching with keywords, users will see a new dropdown menu on the search results page. It can be set to either ‘Most Recent' or ‘Most Relevant'. Most recent will continue to show chronological results, but if users select the latter option, AI will take over to show results a bit differently.

As per the company, this new mode considers factors such as recency, most-clicked emails and frequent contacts. This means those emails and senders a user has interacted with more will show up higher than those that they've not. Google claims that this mode is likelier to show the emails the user is looking for at the top of the search results, saving the time and hassle of scrolling through hundreds of items.

Notably, while the feature is powered by AI, it does not use generative AI models like the Gemini-based features in Gmail. This is more of a machine learning-powered ranking system that uses a mix of AI-driven search algorithms, NLP models, and behaviour analysis techniques to surface relevant emails.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Gmail features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Infinix AI Features Launched
Apple Said to Ramp Up Hiring Ahead of Plans to Begn iPad, MacBook and AirPods Manufacturing in India

Related Stories

Google Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  4. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  5. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  7. Noise Master Buds Review
  8. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11; Battery Capacity Revealed
  2. Microsoft Pushing for More Films, TV Shows Based on Xbox Games, Says Phil Spencer
  3. Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features
  4. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Drops to $84,500 as Most Altcoins Decline
  6. Google Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Most Relevant’ Search Results Feature for Gmail
  7. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, Infinix AI Features Launched
  8. Apple Said to Ramp Up Hiring Ahead of Plans to Begn iPad, MacBook and AirPods Manufacturing in India
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  10. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »