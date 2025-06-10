Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to make its debut in India soon. We already know some details about the handset courtesy of official teasers from the company. It is confirmed to be offered in a black colourway, along with a white and brown finish featuring a marble-patternered back panel. The handset will sport a quad-curved screen with a 1.5K resolution, and rumours indicate it could be a 6.67-inch pOLED panel. Vivo says it will equip the T4 Ultra with a periscope telephoto camera which is capable of up to 100x digital zoom.

Ahead of its launch, we have curated all the available information about the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources. Here's all you need to know about the handset including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Details

Vivo T4 Ultra will be launched in India on June 11 at 12pm IST. You may be able to catch a livestream of the event on Vivo's official YouTube channel. With less than three days remaining before launch, we can expect more details about the smartphone to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo T4 Ultra.

The official pricing of Vivo T4 Ultra remains under wraps. A tipster indicates it could be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India. For reference, its predecessor, the Vivo T3 Ultra, had a launch price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The handset is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores once launched. The company has also created a microsite on Flipkart dedicated to the smartphone's launch.

Vivo T4 Ultra Features and Specifications

Vivo claims its upcoming T4 Ultra will be the first smartphone in the segment to offer 10x telephoto macro zoom. Several other features have also been revealed. Based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours, here's everything we know about the Vivo T4 Ultra so far.

Design

Official teasers indicate that the Vivo T4 Ultra will be offered in at least two colourways — black and white. The former is teased to have a plain finish while the latter may feature a marble-like pattern at the back.

The handset is said to come with an oval-shaped rear camera unit placed at the top-left corner, similar to the Vivo T3 Ultra. We also see a third camera cutout below the two camera sensors in the circular slot, perhaps for the telephoto lens. It is expected to be followed by a ring-shaped LED flash.

Vivo has teased that the upcoming T4 Ultra will have a 7.43mm thickness and weight in at 192g.

Display

Vivo has already confirmed that the T4 Ultra will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED screen. It will support a local peak brightness of up to 5,000nits. Reports indicate it may get a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance and Software

The Vivo T4 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz, built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process. The phone is said to have an AnTuTu score of over two million. It will ship with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

AI features on the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo has teased that its upcoming handset will come with a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) features. This includes AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, AI Call Translation, and Google's Circle-to-Search.

Camera

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Ultra will come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and EIS video stabilisation support.

Photo Credit: Vivo

The phone is confirmed to offer 10x telephoto macro zoom and 10x Super Stage zoom for portrait photography.

Battery

While official battery specifications remain under wraps, the Vivo T4 Ultra is reported to come with a 5,500mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging support.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo T4 Ultra leading up to its launch in India on June 11.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.