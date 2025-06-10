Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T4 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

With Vivo T4 Ultra set to make its debut, check out the expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 06:30 IST
Vivo T4 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Vivo T4 Ultra is the upcoming successor to last year's Vivo T3 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Ultra features a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen
  • It is confirmed to support 10x telephoto macro and Super Stage zoom
  • Reports indicate it may be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India
Advertisement

Vivo T4 Ultra is expected to make its debut in India soon. We already know some details about the handset courtesy of official teasers from the company. It is confirmed to be offered in a black colourway, along with a white and brown finish featuring a marble-patternered back panel. The handset will sport a quad-curved screen with a 1.5K resolution, and rumours indicate it could be a 6.67-inch pOLED panel. Vivo says it will equip the T4 Ultra with a periscope telephoto camera which is capable of up to 100x digital zoom.

Ahead of its launch, we have curated all the available information about the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources. Here's all you need to know about the handset including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Details

Vivo T4 Ultra will be launched in India on June 11 at 12pm IST. You may be able to catch a livestream of the event on Vivo's official YouTube channel. With less than three days remaining before launch, we can expect more details about the smartphone to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo T4 Ultra.vivo t4 ultra vivo

Vivo T4 Ultra Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The official pricing of Vivo T4 Ultra remains under wraps. A tipster indicates it could be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India. For reference, its predecessor, the Vivo T3 Ultra, had a launch price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The handset is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores once launched. The company has also created a microsite on Flipkart dedicated to the smartphone's launch.

Vivo T4 Ultra Features and Specifications

Vivo claims its upcoming T4 Ultra will be the first smartphone in the segment to offer 10x telephoto macro zoom. Several other features have also been revealed. Based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours, here's everything we know about the Vivo T4 Ultra so far.

Design

Official teasers indicate that the Vivo T4 Ultra will be offered in at least two colourways — black and white. The former is teased to have a plain finish while the latter may feature a marble-like pattern at the back.

The handset is said to come with an oval-shaped rear camera unit placed at the top-left corner, similar to the Vivo T3 Ultra. We also see a third camera cutout below the two camera sensors in the circular slot, perhaps for the telephoto lens. It is expected to be followed by a ring-shaped LED flash.

Vivo has teased that the upcoming T4 Ultra will have a 7.43mm thickness and weight in at 192g.

Display

Vivo has already confirmed that the T4 Ultra will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED screen. It will support a local peak brightness of up to 5,000nits. Reports indicate it may get a 6.67-inch pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance and Software

The Vivo T4 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz, built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process. The phone is said to have an AnTuTu score of over two million. It will ship with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

vivo t4 ultra 2 Vivo T4 Ultra

AI features on the upcoming Vivo T4 Ultra
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Vivo has teased that its upcoming handset will come with a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) features. This includes AI Note Assist, AI Erase, AI Transcript Assist, AI Call Translation, and Google's Circle-to-Search.

Camera

In the camera department, the Vivo T4 Ultra will come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and EIS video stabilisation support.

vivo t4 ultra Vivo T4 Ultra

Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The phone is confirmed to offer 10x telephoto macro zoom and 10x Super Stage zoom for portrait photography.

Battery

While official battery specifications remain under wraps, the Vivo T4 Ultra is reported to come with a 5,500mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging support.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo T4 Ultra leading up to its launch in India on June 11.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 Rating
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Overheats during intensive use
  • Inconsistent wide-angle sensor
Read detailed Vivo T3 Ultra review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T4 Ultra, Vivo T4 Ultra Camera, Vivo T4 Ultra Display, Vivo T4 Ultra Features, Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch, Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications, Vivo T4 Ultra price in India, Vivo T4 Ultra Launch Date in India, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G India Launch Set for June 13; Design, Camera Features Teased
Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G to Reportedly Offer Magnetic Wireless Charging

Related Stories

Vivo T4 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  2. iQOO 13 and More Available With Discounts During iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale
  3. WWDC 2025 Highlights: Apple Unveils iOS 26, macOS 26 and Liquid Glass UI
  4. Everything We Know About the Vivo T4 Ultra Ahead of Its June 11 Launch
  5. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Phone App, Live Activities, Spotlight and More Features
  7. AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Launching This Month: Report
  8. WazirX Parent Zettai Seeks Moratorium Extension, Responds to Court Criticism
  9. Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G Tipped to Offer Magnetic Wireless Charging
  10. Vivo T4 Ultra Chipset, Display Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iPadOS 26 With New Windowing System, Liquid Glass UI, and More
  2. WWDC 2025: macOS Tahoe 26 Unveiled With New Design, Continuity Features and Big Update to Spotlight
  3. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More
  4. WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled
  5. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Hints at 'Return' of Halo: Combat Evolved Next Year
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Design Teased; Confirmed to Feature 8T LTPO Panels, Meet IP5X and IPX9+ Certifications
  7. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India Tipped; Alleged Retail Box Suggests Flat Display
  8. WWDC 2025: Apple Faces AI, Regulatory Challenges As it Woos Developers at Annual Conference
  9. WazirX Parent Zettai Urges Singapore Court to Review WazirX Restructuring, Extend Moratorium
  10. AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Tipped to Launch in June; Retail Box Image Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »