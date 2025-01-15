Technology News
English Edition
  Gmail Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI 'Insert' Button on Android

Gmail Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI 'Insert' Button on Android

The Gemini Insert button in Gmail allows users to quickly add the generated text to an email’s reply draft.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 January 2025 19:38 IST
Gmail Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI 'Insert' Button on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini features in Gmail are available to the Gemini Advanced subscribers

Highlights
  • The Insert button was so far available only on the web version
  • The Gemini feature was spotted in the latest Gmail for Android app
  • Google Calendar was recently integrated with Gemini in Gmail
Gmail for Android is reportedly adding an 'Insert' button to its Gemini assistant. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature has been part of the web version of Gemini in Gmail since last year, but it was so far missing from the Android app. As per the report, the feature is finally being rolled out to all Android devices. This feature follows the addition of Google Calendar support in Gmail's Gemini assistant in November 2024. Notably, users will need to purchase a Gemini Advanced subscription to see the feature.

Gmail's Android App Reportedly Gets a New Gemini Feature

So far, users with access to Gemini in Gmail on Android could generate replies for emails using the AI chatbot, however, the suggested reply would have to be manually added to the email draft. Users could either copy the generated text from the Gemini interface and then paste it to the email draft, or type the response themselves. In both scenarios, the process was cumbersome and made the reply suggestion feature less usable.

This was not the case on the web version of Gmail, where users had access to the Insert button since last year. Now, according to an Android Authority report, the Insert button is finally being rolled out to the Android app of Gmail. The addition was reportedly made with Gmail for Android version 2025.01.05.715468168.

gmail gemini insert android authority Insert button in Gmail Android app

Insert button in Gmail's Android app
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

A video shared by the publication shows that the Insert button will be visible next to the Like and Dislike icons on the bottom-right side of Gemini's generated responses. The diagonal arrow-shaped icon is said to be placed on the left of the copy icon, and it can directly add the AI-generated text to the email draft. After that, users can quickly make any changes to the text and send it.

The new Insert tool is part of Gemini in Gmail's “Suggest a reply” feature. The Google-developed AI platform can also summarise emails, find information from old emails, and even add events to Google Calendar. The latter is possible due to an integration between Gemini and Google Calendar rolled out late last year.

The integration also allows individuals to ask Gemini queries about Google Calendar, as well as ask it to create an event. Events can also be created by extracting information from particular emails.

Gmail, Gemini, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Gmail Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI 'Insert' Button on Android
