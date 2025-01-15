Gmail for Android is reportedly adding an 'Insert' button to its Gemini assistant. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature has been part of the web version of Gemini in Gmail since last year, but it was so far missing from the Android app. As per the report, the feature is finally being rolled out to all Android devices. This feature follows the addition of Google Calendar support in Gmail's Gemini assistant in November 2024. Notably, users will need to purchase a Gemini Advanced subscription to see the feature.

Gmail's Android App Reportedly Gets a New Gemini Feature

So far, users with access to Gemini in Gmail on Android could generate replies for emails using the AI chatbot, however, the suggested reply would have to be manually added to the email draft. Users could either copy the generated text from the Gemini interface and then paste it to the email draft, or type the response themselves. In both scenarios, the process was cumbersome and made the reply suggestion feature less usable.

This was not the case on the web version of Gmail, where users had access to the Insert button since last year. Now, according to an Android Authority report, the Insert button is finally being rolled out to the Android app of Gmail. The addition was reportedly made with Gmail for Android version 2025.01.05.715468168.

Insert button in Gmail's Android app

Photo Credit: Android Authority

A video shared by the publication shows that the Insert button will be visible next to the Like and Dislike icons on the bottom-right side of Gemini's generated responses. The diagonal arrow-shaped icon is said to be placed on the left of the copy icon, and it can directly add the AI-generated text to the email draft. After that, users can quickly make any changes to the text and send it.

The new Insert tool is part of Gemini in Gmail's “Suggest a reply” feature. The Google-developed AI platform can also summarise emails, find information from old emails, and even add events to Google Calendar. The latter is possible due to an integration between Gemini and Google Calendar rolled out late last year.

The integration also allows individuals to ask Gemini queries about Google Calendar, as well as ask it to create an event. Events can also be created by extracting information from particular emails.