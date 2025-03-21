Apple is actively hiring employees across various divisions in India, according to a report. The Cupertino company has been manufacturing iPhone models in India since 2017, and it is looking to diversify manufacturing of products and strengthen its supply chain resilience, by reducing its dependence on China. Apple is reportedly recruiting for roles in multiple cities in India, ahead of plans to begin producing the iPad and its AirPods truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset in the country.

Apple Looking to Hire Employees in Four Cities

Several new job listings on Apple's website, spotted by Moneycontrol, reveal that the company is looking to ramp up hiring across its hardware, software, retail, and online sales teams. The job descriptions for these roles state that the company is hiring workers in four cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Citing unnamed sources, the publication claims that Apple is planning to double the number of its employees working with supply chain partners like Hon Hai (Foxconn) and Tata Electronics, as well as support staff.

The company plans to begin production of AirPods in India, eight years after it began assembling iPhone models in the country, according to the report. Apple's AirPods could be produced at Foxconn's factory in Hyderabad, as soon as next month.

Currently, Foxconn is Apple's biggest manufacturing partner in India for the iPhone, and the company is looking to produce more smartphones in the country, which will be exported to other regions. In addition to its AirPods, Apple also plans to produce iPad and MacBook models in India, as per the report.

While Apple is looking to hire workers across the manufacturing and supply chain sectors, the company also plans to increase the numbers of its retail employees in the country. Physical retail stores still play a significant role in India, in terms of hardware sales, and will be crucial to Apple's plans to expand its market share in the country.