Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses

Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses

Google's Shielded Email feature sounds quite similar to Apple's Hide My Email service that is available to iCloud+ subscribers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 November 2024 16:39 IST
Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses

Photo Credit: Krsto Jevtic

Shielded Email could forward emails from aliases to a user's actual inbox

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly developing Shielded Email as a privacy feature
  • This feature could protect users from data breaches and online tracking
  • Google could allow users to receive emails sent to these email aliases
Advertisement

Google is working on a new feature that could protect a user's privacy while using apps that ask for their email address, according to a report. Strings of code spotted in one of the company's applications reveal that a feature called Shielded Email is currently in development, and it could allow users to share email address 'aliases' when signing up for apps or newsletters. Apple already offers a similar feature on its devices called Hide My Email, for iCloud+ subscribers.

Shielded Email Feature Could Offer Email Aliases With Forwarding Support

Android Authority and AssembleDebug spotted a new feature while performing a teardown of the Google Play Services version 24.45.33 APK, which is dubbed Shielded Email. Various strings of code discovered by the publication give us an idea about the purported feature and how it might work, if it is eventually rolled out by the company.

According to the report, the Shielded Email feature will let users keep their email address private by generating an email alias when an application asks a user to provide their email address. One of the strings also suggests why the feature could come in handy — by protecting them from "online tracking and data breaches".

It also appears that these email aliases will be capable of forwarding emails to a user's real inbox, which could provide a buffer from services that send out spam emails. It's currently unclear whether users will be able to generate multiple Shielded Email addresses (or aliases).

Google could integrate the Shielded Email feature with its Autofill functionality on Android smartphones, according to the publication — a screenshot of the Autofill settings section shows a new icon that depicts an email with a blue tag and the Google logo. 

It's worth noting that Google's rival Apple already offers a similar feature called Hide My Email. This feature is available to iCloud+ subscribers and allows users to instantly generate email aliases instead of sharing their real email address with an application or website. Emails sent to these aliases are also forwarded to the user's actual email inbox. 

It's unclear whether (or when) Google will roll out the new Shielded Email feature to users. Other details, such as availability and pricing (or whether it will be limited to Google One customers), are also currently unknown. but we can expect to learn more about the feeature and how it works in the coming weeks or months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Shielded Email, Gmail, Google Play Services
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Moves Into Tokenising Stocks and Bonds

Related Stories

Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40e Review: Easy on the Eyes
  2. Xiaomi to Roll Out HyperOS 2 Globally This Month Starting With These Devices
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked Again
  5. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  6. Google Maps Update Brings These Product and Navigation Features
  7. Lenovo Raises PC Shipments Outlook for 2025 After Strong Earnings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces UK Class Action Over Data Storage Allegations
  2. Google Shielded Email Feature Reportedly in Development; Could Help Users Hide Email ID Addresses
  3. Meta Fined EUR 798 Million by EU Over Abusing Classified Ads Dominance
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Variants Colours, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Stablecoin Issuer Tether Moves Into Tokenising Stocks and Bonds
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Series Leaked Images Suggest Uncanny Resemblance to iPhone 12
  7. Google Maps Updated With Product Search, Trailer-Friendly Routes and Weather Disruption Alerts
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Launch on January 22 During Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. BSNL’s New National Wi-Fi Roaming Lets FTTH Consumers Connect to Hotspots Outside Their Homes
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Briefly Hits $93,000 Before Retreating Amid Price Correction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »