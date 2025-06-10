Apple unveiled the latest operating system (OS) updates for its devices at WWDC 2025 on Monday. While iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 garnered all the headlines, the Cupertino-based tech giant also announced several quality-of-life improvements for the Apple TV with the tvOS 26 update. Apple has made the new Liquid Glass design standard across all of its new software for a more cohesive appearance. With tvOS 26, users can now choose from different profiles when Apple TV wakes up and have a more personalised FaceTime experience with Contact Posters.

tvOS 26 Features

According to Apple, the new Liquid Glass design in tvOS 26 is incorporated across the Apple TV's interface. It is applied to icons and UI that reflects and refracts its surrounding elements using real-time rendering. It allows the video to stay front and centre even when adjusting the audio, starting a sleep timer, or toggling Control Centre options. This new design language applies to poster art too, with banners of films and shows taking up less screen space, resulting in a higher number of them being displayed.

Poster Art in tvOS 26 takes advantage of the new Liquid Glass design

Photo Credit: Apple

tvOS 26 also makes it easier to find personalised viewing recommendations, the company says. When the Apple TV wakes up, it will automatically display profiles on the screen, allowing users to jump right into their recommendations and watch list in the Apple TV app, as well as Apple Music's playlists.

And with the latest update, your iPhone can turn into a microphone during a karaoke session. tvOS 26 improves upon the Sing feature in the Apple Music app on Apple TV by amplifying the user's voice via an iPhone. Further, more people can queue up songs or react with on-screen emojis using their respective devices. The company has also updated Sing with Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation features.

The update turns your iPhone into a microphone for karaoke sessions

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple states its new update for Apple TV delivers a more personalised FaceTime experience that is in line with the existing functionality on iPhone. There are now Contact Posters on Apple TV which display the contact's customised name and photo when starting a FaceTime call. Further, it expands the on-device AI-powered Live Caption feature to use more languages including French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Meanwhile, audio calls on FaceTime and phone call notifications will be displayed on the screen for the current active profile on Apple TV. This is claimed to let users answer calls on connected HomePod speakers and their iPhone. Other changes include new Aerial screensavers showcasing locations across India, including Goa and Kerala, and a personalised screensaver experience based on Cityscape, Earth, Landscape, and other types.

tvOS 26 Availability

Apple says tvOS 26 will be offered as a free software update later this year. It is available as a developer beta update starting today. Registered Apple developers can download the update on their devices. Meanwhile, the tvOS 26 public beta update will be made available starting next month.