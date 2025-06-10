Technology News
English Edition
WWDC 2025: Apple Announces tvOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, Personalised FaceTime Experience, and More

Apple will offer tvOS 26 as a free software update later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

tvOS 26 carries the same Liquid Glass design language which Apple has introduced on iPhone

Highlights
  • Icons and other UI elements respond to surroundings in tvOS 26
  • The update brings Contact Poster to FaceTime for enhanced personalisation
  • AI-powered Live Captions now support more languages on Apple TV
Apple unveiled the latest operating system (OS) updates for its devices at WWDC 2025 on Monday. While iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 garnered all the headlines, the Cupertino-based tech giant also announced several quality-of-life improvements for the Apple TV with the tvOS 26 update. Apple has made the new Liquid Glass design standard across all of its new software for a more cohesive appearance. With tvOS 26, users can now choose from different profiles when Apple TV wakes up and have a more personalised FaceTime experience with Contact Posters.

tvOS 26 Features

According to Apple, the new Liquid Glass design in tvOS 26 is incorporated across the Apple TV's interface. It is applied to icons and UI that reflects and refracts its surrounding elements using real-time rendering. It allows the video to stay front and centre even when adjusting the audio, starting a sleep timer, or toggling Control Centre options. This new design language applies to poster art too, with banners of films and shows taking up less screen space, resulting in a higher number of them being displayed.

tvos 26 apple 1 tvOS 26

Poster Art in tvOS 26 takes advantage of the new Liquid Glass design
Photo Credit: Apple

 

tvOS 26 also makes it easier to find personalised viewing recommendations, the company says. When the Apple TV wakes up, it will automatically display profiles on the screen, allowing users to jump right into their recommendations and watch list in the Apple TV app, as well as Apple Music's playlists.

And with the latest update, your iPhone can turn into a microphone during a karaoke session. tvOS 26 improves upon the Sing feature in the Apple Music app on Apple TV by amplifying the user's voice via an iPhone. Further, more people can queue up songs or react with on-screen emojis using their respective devices. The company has also updated Sing with Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation features.

tvos 26 apple 2 tvOS 26

The update turns your iPhone into a microphone for karaoke sessions
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple states its new update for Apple TV delivers a more personalised FaceTime experience that is in line with the existing functionality on iPhone. There are now Contact Posters on Apple TV which display the contact's customised name and photo when starting a FaceTime call. Further, it expands the on-device AI-powered Live Caption feature to use more languages including French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Meanwhile, audio calls on FaceTime and phone call notifications will be displayed on the screen for the current active profile on Apple TV. This is claimed to let users answer calls on connected HomePod speakers and their iPhone. Other changes include new Aerial screensavers showcasing locations across India, including Goa and Kerala, and a personalised screensaver experience based on Cityscape, Earth, Landscape, and other types.

tvOS 26 Availability

Apple says tvOS 26 will be offered as a free software update later this year. It is available as a developer beta update starting today. Registered Apple developers can download the update on their devices. Meanwhile, the tvOS 26 public beta update will be made available starting next month.

tvOS 26, tvOS 26 Features, Apple TV, WWDC 2025, WWDC 2025 keynote
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WWDC 2025: Apple Announces tvOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, Personalised FaceTime Experience, and More
