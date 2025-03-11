Gemini in Gmail is getting a new feature that will make it easier for users to set up Google Calendar events. Announced on Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant is rolling out a new button that can be tapped to create and save a calendar event. The AI chatbot can automatically identify emails where calendar event-related information is shared, and then use that information to set up the event. Notably, the company first integrated Gmail's Gemini tool with Google Calendar last year, allowing users to ask Calendar-based queries.

Gemini in Gmail Gets a New Calendar Button

In a Workspace blog, the tech giant detailed the new Gemini feature. The company highlighted that eligible users can already perform certain Google Calendar actions and ask queries using Gemini in Gmail. But now, users will also be able to automatically set up new events by tapping a single button.

"Add to Calendar" Gemini button in Gmail

Photo Credit: Google

The post shared a screenshot that showcases the feature. Based on the image, a new “Add to Calendar” button is being added next to the existing “Summarise this email” button on the email interface. The button appears underneath the subject line.

Google says the button will only appear on relevant emails where the content refers to a calendar event. For instance, if an email from the manager highlights that the user should be available on a particular date and time for a meeting, the AI will pick it up as a calendar event and show the button.

Once the button is clicked, the Gemini side-panel opens and the AI then directly creates the event and informs the user about the event being added to Google Calendar. This means the user does not have to manually enter the information and write a prompt to Gemini for the event to be added.

In the screenshot, the created event also carries an edit icon, which means users can make granular changes to the event and add, remove, or change information. Notably, the feature is currently only available in English and on the web. Google will also not show the button for emails with extracted events. Additionally, the feature will not add other guests automatically.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise accounts. Additionally, those with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers will also get the feature. However, it is not available to Google Workspace personal accounts or the free users of Gmail.