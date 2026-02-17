Technology News
English Edition
  • iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI Powered Playlist Playground Feature

iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature

After a playlist is generated, users can continue to fine-tune it with follow-up prompts without starting over.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 15:47 IST
iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature

The iOS 26.4 beta update is said to bring small Apple Music interface changes as well

Highlights
  • Playlist Playground creates playlists from simple text prompts
  • Users can generate playlists based on moods, genres, or themes
  • The feature is available through the Library playlist creation option
Apple has introduced a new AI-powered feature for Apple Music with the first iOS 26.4 developer beta that rolled out on Monday. The update adds Playlist Playground, a new tool that can generate playlists from simple text prompts, using Apple Intelligence. It is designed to help users discover music based on moods, genres, or specific themes. Small interface refinements are also being tested in the Apple Music app, including dynamic artwork-based backgrounds and a possible concerts discovery option. The feature is currently limited to developer testing, with a public beta expected soon.

Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using AI Prompts

The Playlist Playground feature reportedly allows Apple Music users to create playlists using text prompts based on moods, genres, or themes. Users can access it from the Library section by choosing the option to make a new playlist. They can type a brief description, and the app will automatically suggest songs. Apple also provides preset prompt ideas for those who do not want to start from scratch.

Screenshots of the new Playlist Playground feature shared by X user Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) give us a good look at the upcoming feature. Apple appears to have included a small disclaimer that says "Playlist Playground may create unexpected results."

After a playlist is generated, users can continue to fine-tune it with follow-up prompts without starting over. They can manually add or remove tracks, change the order of songs, and customise the playlist before saving it to their library. The feature is also said to assign a custom title automatically and generate a list of around 25 song suggestions based on the user's request.

Playlist Playground is part of Apple's broader Apple Intelligence rollout in iOS 26.4. However, the feature may not show up right away after installing the beta, as the required AI models may still be downloading in the background. Users may need to wait for the download to complete or check the Apple Intelligence and Siri settings before the option becomes available in the Music app.

iOS 26.4 beta 1 also brings small Apple Music interface changes, including artwork-based dynamic backgrounds, and may add a concert discovery option for nearby live events. The update is currently available only to developers, with a public beta expected soon and a wider release later this year.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

Further reading: Apple Music, Playlist Playground, Apple Intelligence, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises

