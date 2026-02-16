Google released the first public beta of Android 17 last week, offering developers and normal users an early preview of the next major Android update. While Google hasn't revealed a launch date for the stable version, it has hinted at the launch timeline. The company has also confirmed that a second Android 17 beta will arrive in March. The first public beta focuses on foundational performance upgrades, advanced media and camera capabilities, support for Versatile Video Coding, new loudness management control and new privacy and security controls.

Android 17 Stable Release Expected Between April and June

The Mountain View-based company has not confirmed an exact launch date for the stable build of Android 17, but several hints on the release notes point to a debut towards the end of Q2 2026. The company labels the Android 17 Platform Release with a '26Q2' tag, suggesting its availability between April and June.

Photo Credit: Google

In the Android 17 beta 1 release notes (via Reddit), Google states that “The next opportunity to exit the Beta Program without a data wipe will be towards the end of the Android 17 Beta cycle in June 2026". This strongly indicates a June rollout.

Google has confirmed a second Android 17 Beta for March 2026. The company has disclosed a follow-up update roadmap. The 26Q3 release (likely called Android 17 QPR1), the 26Q4 update (likely dubbed 17 QPR2) and a 27Q1 release (could be known as 17 QPR3) for Pixel phones in the coming months. As usual, the update will likely roll out first to Google Pixel devices before expanding to other manufacturers.

For comparison, Android 16 launched on June 10 last year. Moving the Android launch schedule earlier helps Google align with smartphone launch timelines and allows hardware partners to launch new smartphones with the newest Android version sooner.

Google's first Android 17 beta includes enhancements to camera and media capabilities, privacy, new tools for optimising connectivity, and expanded profiles for companion devices. It offers improvements to permission management and adds support for the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard. It offers new loudness management control.

