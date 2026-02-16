Technology News
Google Hints at Early Android 17 Launch Timeline; Second Beta Slated to Arrive in March

The Android 17 stable update is expected to roll out to Google Pixel devices before it is available to other Android smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 13:01 IST
Google Hints at Early Android 17 Launch Timeline; Second Beta Slated to Arrive in March

Google's 26Q3 release is likely called Android 17 QPR1

Highlights
  • Android 17 release schedule revealed
  • Android 17 beta 1 includes enhancements to camera and media capabilities
  • Android 16 launched on June 10 last year
Google released the first public beta of Android 17 last week, offering developers and normal users an early preview of the next major Android update. While Google hasn't revealed a launch date for the stable version, it has hinted at the launch timeline. The company has also confirmed that a second Android 17 beta will arrive in March. The first public beta focuses on foundational performance upgrades, advanced media and camera capabilities, support for Versatile Video Coding, new loudness management control and new privacy and security controls.

Android 17 Stable Release Expected Between April and June 

The Mountain View-based company has not confirmed an exact launch date for the stable build of Android 17, but several hints on the release notes point to a debut towards the end of Q2 2026. The company labels the Android 17 Platform Release with a '26Q2' tag, suggesting its availability between April and June.

android 17 google Android 17

Photo Credit: Google

 

In the Android 17 beta 1 release notes (via Reddit), Google states that “The next opportunity to exit the Beta Program without a data wipe will be towards the end of the Android 17 Beta cycle in June 2026". This strongly indicates a June rollout.

Google has confirmed a second Android 17 Beta for March 2026. The company has disclosed a follow-up update roadmap. The 26Q3 release (likely called Android 17 QPR1), the 26Q4 update (likely dubbed 17 QPR2) and a 27Q1 release (could be known as 17 QPR3) for Pixel phones in the coming months. As usual, the update will likely roll out first to Google Pixel devices before expanding to other manufacturers.

For comparison, Android 16 launched on June 10 last year. Moving the Android launch schedule earlier helps Google align with smartphone launch timelines and allows hardware partners to launch new smartphones with the newest Android version sooner.

Google's first Android 17 beta includes enhancements to camera and media capabilities, privacy, new tools for optimising connectivity, and expanded profiles for companion devices. It offers improvements to permission management and adds support for the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard. It offers new loudness management control.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Further reading: Google, Android, Android 17, Android 17 Beta 1, Android 17 Beta 2, Android 17 Stable Release, Google Android Rollout, Android 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
