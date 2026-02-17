Lava Bold N2 was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker on Tuesday, as the latest addition to the lineup. The new phone will go on sale in the country later this month. The Lava Bold N2 will be exclusively available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform in two colour options. In terms of specifications and features, the handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, housed inside a square-shaped module.

Lava Bold N2 Price in India, Availability

Lava Bold N2 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the sole configuration, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in the country on February 27, exclusively via Amazon.

The new Lava Bold N2 will be available for purchase in two colourways, dubbed Indus Black and Siachen White. The Noida-based tech firm is also offering free doorstep servicing for smartphones to customers.

Lava Bold N2 Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications, Lava Bold N2 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15 Go. The company claims that the handset doesn't ship with bloatware or ads and offers a “clean Android experience” to users. The Bold N2 is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz and has a water drop-style notch.

The Noida-based tech firm says the Bold N2 has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which features eight cores. It has been launched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The phone supports RAM expansion of up to 4GB, where it temporarily occupies the available space on the internal storage.

In the camera department, the Lava Bold N2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera, coupled with an unspecified camera on the back. Lava's new Bold N2 also carries a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

