Google is reportedly expanding the split-screen compatibility of the Gemini app to non-foldable smartphones. As per the report, Gemini can now operate side-by-side in the split-screen mode even on regular handsets. So far, this capability has been limited to larger displays, such as foldables and tablets. But it appears that the Mountain View-based tech giant is slowly expanding it to all devices. The multi-tasking feature reportedly also lets users share their screen and ask the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot questions about the second app in the split view.

Gemini in Split-Screen Mode Could Be Coming to Regular Smartphones

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant is slowly expanding Gemini's split-screen compatibility. Currently, non-foldable phone users can still open the Gemini app in split-screen view. However, the functionality is very limited, and users cannot use two apps side-by-side when one of them is Gemini.

However, the report claims that with the latest Google app version 17.5.42.ve.arm64, this is changing. The publication tested the feature on a Pixel 9 and found that the Gemini app can be opened side-by-side in the split-screen view. Not only that, but it is also said that a new feature activates when the AI assistant enters this mode.

The report claims that instead of a blank screen, users will see a new option on the home screen of the app dubbed “Share screen and app content.” Activating this button will let Gemini see what's open on the other app and answer queries about the app and the content displayed on the screen. This screen share support is said to be smoother than the overlay option that blocks the screen while Gemini answers queries.

As per the report, the feature has two different behaviours depending on whether a browser is the second app or not. For browsers or similar apps, Gemini reportedly captures the URL and answers questions based on that. However, if the app is not web-based, then the AI assistant takes a screenshot and analyses the visual information to answer questions. During the latter, it also blacks out its own interface so that the AI is not confused.

Do note, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to spot the feature on their devices, including the recently launched iQOO 15. It could be that the tech giant is slowly expanding the feature to more devices; however, unless Google makes an announcement, it cannot be said for sure that the company plans to expand it beyond Pixel phones at this time.