Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Galaxy F70e 5G is promised to receive six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 17:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G price starts at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant
  • The handset runs on the Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • It packs a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched in the country on February 9 as the first model in the South Korean tech conglomerate's Galaxy F70 lineup, and is positioned as an affordable model. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD screen. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 6GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 15,499. It is sold in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options, via Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offer, customers can avail of a total bank discount of Rs. 2,000 and purchase the handset for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, for the 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. It is promised to receive six years of OS upgrades and security updates. The handset sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and 260 PPI pixel density.

The Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an Arm Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and tips the scales at about 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
India AI Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls AI 5th Industrial Revolution, Shares Plans for UPI-Like AI Platform

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Realme P4 Power Review
  3. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
  6. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset
  7. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  8. This Startup Wants to Build the World's First AI City in Bengaluru
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  10. Xiaomi 17 Series Leak Hints at Imminent Launch Ahead of MWC at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »