The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched in the country on February 9 as the first model in the South Korean tech conglomerate's Galaxy F70 lineup, and is positioned as an affordable model. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD screen. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 6GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 15,499. It is sold in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options, via Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offer, customers can avail of a total bank discount of Rs. 2,000 and purchase the handset for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, for the 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. It is promised to receive six years of OS upgrades and security updates. The handset sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and 260 PPI pixel density.

The Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an Arm Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and tips the scales at about 199g.

