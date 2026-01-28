Google Is Making the Transition Between AI Overviews and AI Mode Easier

Google is making two new additions to the artificial intelligence (AI) features in Search. The Mountain View-based tech giant has now added the Gemini 3 AI model to both AI Overviews and AI Mode, making them more performant than before. Additionally, the company is also making it easier to transition from the results page to AI Mode. The tech giant highlighted that both of these capabilities are now rolling out globally across devices and interfaces. Notably, recently, Google added Personal Intelligence to AI Mode.

AI Overviews and AI Mode Become More Seamless

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed the two new features. Starting now, Gemini 3 will become the default AI model for AI Overviews globally. Earlier, the model powered the AI Mode, but the AI-powered results summary feature continued to be powered by an older model. Now, both features are using the same underlying large language model. This will mean that whether a user is looking at the summaries or at the conversation, the responses will be of the same quality.

Second is a quality of life improvement that makes it easier for users to jump from AI Overviews or the non-AI results page to AI Mode seamlessly. Currently, if a user makes a Search query, they are taken to the All tab, with the AI Overviews appearing for select queries (Google says they appear wherever they're helpful). If a user wants to move to AI Mode for a deep dive, they can do one of two things.

First, they can tap on the AI Mode tab located on the left side of the All tab, or they can tap on “Show More” in AI Overviews and tap on the “Dive deeper in AI Mode” button located at the bottom of the section. In both cases, AI Mode shows the response to the initial response. Then users can ask their follow-up questions.

But this flow has redundancy built into the interface, as the user will have to see the AI Mode response to the original query, which does not offer any significantly different response. Google is now fixing this. Once the user is on the AI Overviews, tapping “Show More” automatically opens a new text box at the bottom of the interface, where users can type their follow-up query. Hitting enter takes them to AI Mode, with the conversational chatbot answering the follow-up query directly.

Google is rolling out both of these capabilities globally, but it can take a few days before users start seeing them on their end.