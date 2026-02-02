Technology News
  UK Watchdog Wants Google to Let Publishers Opt Out of AI Overviews

UK Watchdog Wants Google to Let Publishers Opt Out of AI Overviews

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said publishers should get a “fairer deal” for their content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 February 2026 18:28 IST
UK Watchdog Wants Google to Let Publishers Opt Out of AI Overviews

Photo Credit: Google

The UK regulator has asked Google to make it easier for users to switch the search service on Android

Highlights
  • The UK watchdog wants publishers to get both transparency and choice
  • CMA said Google Search accounts for 90% of the UK’s search queries
  • It also asked Google to make search result rankings fairer for businesses
Google's existing framework for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools in Search has come under fire in the UK. The country's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) proposed multiple measures for the Mountain View-based tech giant to help businesses and users make active and informed choices when using services, such as AI Overviews and AI Mode. The UK regulator wants the company to let publishers have the option to opt out of AI Overviews and AI model training, as well as greater transparency on how their content is being used by the search giant.

The UK Wants Google Search's AI Features to Be Fairer

In a press release, CMA said it is now consulting with Google on several proposed conduct requirements. “The measures have been designed to support innovation and growth, ensuring people benefit from a high-quality digital experience,” it added. The UK watchdog highlighted that Google Search accounts for more than 90 percent of all general search queries in the country, and over 2,00,000 local firms collectively spent more than GBP 10 billion (roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh crore) in advertising on the search engine last year.

Highlighting the influence of the company's search engine in the UK, the regulator highlighted that it is important that the policies should be framed in a way that businesses and consumers do not find it to be unfair.

Among the proposed measures is greater control for publishers. CMA wants publishers to be able to opt out of their content being used to power AI Overviews and AI Mode, or to train AI models outside of Search. Google has also been asked to properly attribute publishers' content in AI results. Additionally, the regulator also instructed the tech giant to make search result rankings fairer and more transparent for businesses. Google was also told to create a process via which businesses can raise complaints, and the company can investigate the issues.

Another requirement from the UK regulator is choice screens. It asked the tech giant to make it easier for Android users to switch the search services they use by adding default choice screens. Additionally, similar screens have been asked to be implemented on Google Chrome.

According to a Reuters report, Google's Principal for Product Management countered the requirements by saying that publishers already have a range of controls available, and the company was exploring updates to allow websites opt out of search generative AI features. “Any new controls need to avoid breaking search in a way that leads to a fragmented or confusing experience for people," the executive told the publication.

the UK
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

