Poco X8 Pro series is scheduled to be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand in a few days as the latest addition to its X lineup. The series is confirmed to include two models, dubbed Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G. Leading up to their launch, the tech firm has been teasing various specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones. Both are confirmed to go on sale in the country soon after their launch via an e-commerce platform. The tech firm recently confirmed that Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be backed by a 9,000mAh battery.

Since the launch of the new Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G is less than a week away, here is everything you need to know about the two smartphones from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Details, Availability in India

The Chinese smartphone maker will launch its new Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G in India on March 17 at 5:30 pm IST. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm that the two handsets will be unveiled via a soft launch, through a livestream, or during an in-person live event. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition will also be launched on the same date.

Recently, a dedicated microsite for the Poco X8 Pro series was made live, confirming that the handsets will go on sale in the country via Amazon. While the company has yet to reveal the colour options, the handsets have been teased to arrive in the country in at least black and white colourways.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India (Expected)

Pricing details of the soon-to-be-launched Poco X8 Pro series remain under wraps. However, reports suggest that the lineup could debut in the country at a significantly higher price. The flagship Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will reportedly launch at a starting price of around Rs. 42,000. Meanwhile, the standard Poco X8 Pro 5G is expected to arrive with a starting price tag of Rs. 35,000.

For reference, its predecessor, the Poco X7 Pro 5G, was launched in India in January 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration arrived at Rs. 29,999.

Poco X8 Pro Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The company is expected to reveal the full list of specifications and features on the day of the launch. However, the marketing material, teasers, and leaked details do hint at what the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G could offer.

Design, Display

In terms of design, the Poco X8 Pro series is teased to feature a flat rear panel. The lineup is shown to carry a vertical pill-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses, paired with a dual LED flash setup. The Poco branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Poco X8 Pro series phones.

The company has yet to reveal the display size of the Poco X8 Pro lineup. Recently, a report highlighted that the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with M10 luminescent material, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G is expected to sport a smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with the same features as the Pro Max model.

Performance

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is confirmed to be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score more than 31,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, which scored over 23,00,000 points on the benchmarking platform.

To control the temperatures during resource-intensive tasks and gaming, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will boast a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber solution, while the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will feature a larger 5,800 sq mm heat dissipation area. Both handsets are confirmed to launch with an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer area, too. The handsets will run on

Camera

The Poco X8 Pro series is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will reportedly carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with a Light Hunter 600 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with OIS on the back.

Both handsets will reportedly feature an 8-megapixel rear ultrawide camera. The Poco X8 Pro series could also sport a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will pack a 9,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer more than three days of battery backup with moderate use, over 18 days of standby, or about 30 hours of online video playback on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be backed by a 6,500mAh cell. The tech firm says it will offer over two days of battery backup under moderate usage, about 18 hours of online video streaming, or more than 12 days of standby on a single charge. Both handsets will support 100W wired fast charging with PPS charging and 27W wired reverse charging.