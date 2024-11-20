Google is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Google Keep. The company's note-taking app might soon offer AI-powered feature that can turn hand-drawn text and sketches into images. Dubbed Help Me Draw, the evidence of the feature were said to be found within the latest version of the Google Keep app for Android. The feature could reportedly first be available in the tech giant's Workspace Lab, and then gradually rolled out to a wider user base.

How Google Keep's ‘Help Me Draw' Feature Could Work

Android Authority and AssembleDebug spotted Google Keep's AI feature that is still in development. The publication found certain flags related to the feature during an application package kit (APK) teardown, and were able to make it visible in the app. However, since the AI capability is likely on-cloud, the feature could not be tested. It was reportedly spotted on Google Keep version 5.24.462.04.90 for Android.

Google Keep's Help Me Draw feature

Photo Credit: Android Authority

However, based on several screenshots shared, several details about the AI tool could be unearthed. The feature is said to be called 'Help Me Draw' and its description states, “Try Help Me Draw to create unique images from your hand drawings and bring your doodles to life.”

Once the feature goes live, users can reportedly scribble a hand-written text or a sketch on a Google Keep page and highlight it to trigger the AI tool. By tapping on the Help Me Draw, the AI will process the visual information to see if it can recognise it. If it can, the AI is said to open a text field where users can type a prompt on what they want to create.

There is reportedly also an option to select from different styles such as vector drawing, coloured pencil, ink marker, and more. Once everything is added, the AI is said to enhance the artwork. However, since the feature is not turned on, the publication was not able to test the end result.

Notably, since the description of the feature mentions Workspace Lab, it is likely that this feature will be available to Google Workspace account holders with a Gemini add-on. However, nothing can be said conclusively till the tech giant makes an official announcement about it.