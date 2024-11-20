Technology News
English Edition
Google Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Help Me Draw’ Feature for Google Keep

Google is reportedly working on the Help Me Draw feature that can convert hand-drawn sketches into AI artwork.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 19:48 IST
Google Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Help Me Draw’ Feature for Google Keep

Photo Credit: Google

The feature appears to be similar to Drawing Assist in Samsung’s Galaxy AI

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the latest version of the Google Keep app
  • Users can select a hand-drawn text or sketch to activate the AI tool
  • The Google Keep feature can reportedly create artwork in multiple styles
Google is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Google Keep. The company's note-taking app might soon offer AI-powered feature that can turn hand-drawn text and sketches into images. Dubbed Help Me Draw, the evidence of the feature were said to be found within the latest version of the Google Keep app for Android. The feature could reportedly first be available in the tech giant's Workspace Lab, and then gradually rolled out to a wider user base.

How Google Keep's ‘Help Me Draw' Feature Could Work  

Android Authority and AssembleDebug spotted Google Keep's AI feature that is still in development. The publication found certain flags related to the feature during an application package kit (APK) teardown, and were able to make it visible in the app. However, since the AI capability is likely on-cloud, the feature could not be tested. It was reportedly spotted on Google Keep version 5.24.462.04.90 for Android.

google keep ai sketch android authority Google Keep Help Me Draw

Google Keep's Help Me Draw feature
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

However, based on several screenshots shared, several details about the AI tool could be unearthed. The feature is said to be called 'Help Me Draw' and its description states, “Try Help Me Draw to create unique images from your hand drawings and bring your doodles to life.”

Once the feature goes live, users can reportedly scribble a hand-written text or a sketch on a Google Keep page and highlight it to trigger the AI tool. By tapping on the Help Me Draw, the AI will process the visual information to see if it can recognise it. If it can, the AI is said to open a text field where users can type a prompt on what they want to create.

There is reportedly also an option to select from different styles such as vector drawing, coloured pencil, ink marker, and more. Once everything is added, the AI is said to enhance the artwork. However, since the feature is not turned on, the publication was not able to test the end result.

Notably, since the description of the feature mentions Workspace Lab, it is likely that this feature will be available to Google Workspace account holders with a Gemini add-on. However, nothing can be said conclusively till the tech giant makes an official announcement about it.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Keep, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
