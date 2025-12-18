Technology News
OnePlus 15s Listing on BIS Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch in India

OnePlus 15s is expected to launch as the third phone in the company's flagship lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15s is tipped to launch in India as the successor to this year's OnePlus 13s (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15s is listed with the model number CPH2793
  • OnePlus 15 series currently includes two phones
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
OnePlus 15R was launched in India on Wednesday as a follow up to the flagship OnePlus 15 model. Now, the China-based tech firm appears to be preparing to unveil a third handset, which could join the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The purported OnePlus 15s has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, which signals its imminent launch in the country. Most details about the handset, including its key specifications, design, pricing, and launch timeline, remain under wraps. However, the tech firm is expected to reveal the same in the coming months.

OnePlus 15s 

A new smartphone bearing the model number CPH2793 has been listed on the BIS database. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other details about the smartphone. According to a post by X user @kpgc10kai_, this model number belongs to the purported OnePlus 15s. If this is true, then the Chinese smartphone brand could be preparing to launch a new handset in the country.

oneplus 15s bis inline OnePlus 15s

OnePlus 15s has been listed on the BIS certification website with the model number CPH2793.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Bureau of Indian Standards

 

The OnePlus 15s would be the third model in the tech firm's lineup, which currently includes the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The OnePlus 15s could succeed the OnePlus 13s in the country, which was unveiled earlier this year in June. Since little is known about the purported OnePlus 15s, one can look at the price and key specifications of its predecessor for reference.

To recap, the OnePlus 13s was launched in India on June 5 at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The handset is offered in Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin colourways.

The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 6.32-inch LTPO display with 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the smartphone.

For optics, the OnePlus 13s carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony LYT-700 main shooter and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,850mAh cell. The handset supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Dhruv Raghav
