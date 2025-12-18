OnePlus 15R was launched in India on Wednesday as a follow up to the flagship OnePlus 15 model. Now, the China-based tech firm appears to be preparing to unveil a third handset, which could join the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The purported OnePlus 15s has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, which signals its imminent launch in the country. Most details about the handset, including its key specifications, design, pricing, and launch timeline, remain under wraps. However, the tech firm is expected to reveal the same in the coming months.

OnePlus 15s

A new smartphone bearing the model number CPH2793 has been listed on the BIS database. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other details about the smartphone. According to a post by X user @kpgc10kai_, this model number belongs to the purported OnePlus 15s. If this is true, then the Chinese smartphone brand could be preparing to launch a new handset in the country.

OnePlus 15s has been listed on the BIS certification website with the model number CPH2793.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Bureau of Indian Standards

The OnePlus 15s would be the third model in the tech firm's lineup, which currently includes the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The OnePlus 15s could succeed the OnePlus 13s in the country, which was unveiled earlier this year in June. Since little is known about the purported OnePlus 15s, one can look at the price and key specifications of its predecessor for reference.

To recap, the OnePlus 13s was launched in India on June 5 at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The handset is offered in Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin colourways.

The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a 6.32-inch LTPO display with 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the smartphone.

For optics, the OnePlus 13s carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony LYT-700 main shooter and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,850mAh cell. The handset supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.