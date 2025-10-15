Technology News
English Edition
  Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode

Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode

Google is first adding this feature in India and the US in the English language.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2025 13:55 IST
Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode

Photo Credit: Google

Google first released the Nano Banana AI model in August

Highlights
  • Google said it will be expanded to more countries soon
  • The company recently added the image editing model to NotebookLM
  • NotebookLM has also added a new studio design to the mobile apps
Google's Nano Banana artificial intelligence (AI) image editing model has been a very popular product. The AI model has birthed several social media viral trends, and it has been used more than half a billion times globally. Witnessing its popularity, the tech giant recently added it to NotebookLM to provide users with six new styles in Video Overviews. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has confirmed that the large language model (LLM) will be expanded to Search via Google Lens and AI Mode.

Nano Banana Comes to Google Lens and AI Mode

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the tech giant announced that users will also be able to access Nano Banana capabilities in Google Search via Google Lens and the AI Mode. Notably, this is arriving first to users in India and the US, who have set their Google Account language to English (US). The company has said that more countries and languages will get the support of the AI model soon.

While the post did not reveal exactly how the AI image editing model will work within Lens and AI Mode, it will likely allow users to perform AI-powered edits in those interfaces. Similar to how users upload an image in Gemini and write a text prompt to edit it, users might be able to do the same after capturing an image via Lens or AI Mode.

However, the placement of the icon and the layout of the interface will be interesting to see, as the prompt bar is key to Nano Banana's functionality. Notably, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to see the feature just yet.

The expansion to Search comes just a day after NotebookLM received access to the model for the Video Overviews feature. As we reported earlier, the model is now powering six new visual styles when generating content, including Anime, Heritage, Papercraft, Retro Print, Watercolour, and Whiteboard.

However, this is not the only NotebookLM feature coming to the platform. On Tuesday, the official handle of the platform posted on X, highlighting that the mobile app is getting a much-needed update. With this, users will see a new studio design, which will also offer new functionalities. The company says users will now be able to make “multiple audio overviews per notebook, including different languages, lengths, customisations, and more.”

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Nano Banana, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Lens, AI Mode, NotebookLM

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Nano Banana, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Lens, AI Mode, NotebookLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Expands Nano Banana Image Editing Model to Lens and AI Mode
