Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI Powered Expressive Captions on Android

Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android

Expressive Captions feature communicates audio effects like tone, volume, environmental cures, and human noises.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2024 20:28 IST
Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Expressive Captions, which is part of Live Captions, works across the operating system

Highlights
  • Expressive captions will show text in all caps to highlight excitement
  • The AI feature will also highlight sounds such as sighing and grunting
  • Google says AI processing for Live Captions occurs on-device
Advertisement

Google unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade feature called 'Expressive Captions' on Thursday. The feature is being rolled out to its Live Captions feature on Android. With this, users will be able to see live captions of videos played across the device in a new format to better convey the context behind the sounds. The AI feature will convey excitement, shouting, and loudness with text showing in all caps. Currently, Expressive Captions is available in English on Android 14 and Android 15 devices in the US.

Google's 'Expressive Captions' Feature Relies on AI

The search giant shared details of the new AI feature which is being added to Android's Live Captions, and said that while captions were first popularised in the 1970s as an accessibility tool for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, their presentation has not changed in the last 50 years.

Many people today use captions while streaming content online in loud public spaces, to better understand what's being said, or while consuming content in a foreign language. Noting the popularity of captions among Android users, Google said it is now using AI to innovate the information that captions convey.

With Expressive Captions, the live subtitles will be able to communicate things like tone, volume, environmental cues as well as human noises. “These small things make a huge difference in conveying what goes beyond words, especially for live and social content that doesn't have preloaded or high-quality captions,” Google said.

One of the ways Expressive Captions will innovate captions is by showing all capitalised letters to indicate the intensity of speech, be it excitement, loudness, or anger. These captions will also identify sounds such as sighing, grunting, and gasping, helping users better understand the nuances of speech. Further, it will also capture ambient sounds being played in the foreground and background, such as applause and cheers.

Google says that Expressive Captions are part of Live Captions, and the feature is built into the operating system and will be available across the Android device, no matter which app or interface the user is on. As a result, users can find real-time AI captions while watching live streams, social media posts, and memories in Google Photos, as well as videos shared on messaging platforms.

Notably, the AI processing for Expressive Captions is done on-device, meaning users will see them even when the device is not connected to the Internet or is on the airplane mode.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Android, Live Captions, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Chrome Doubles Speedometer Benchmark Scores on Android Devices

Related Stories

Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  3. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Debut in India: See Price
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  7. OnePlus Announces Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India
  8. The Future in Your Pocket: 6 Ways the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Changes Everything
  9. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android
  2. Solar 'Battle Zone' Could be Even Worse Than Solar Maximum, Experts Warn
  3. Google Chrome Doubles Speedometer Benchmark Scores on Android Devices
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Mini With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Surfaces Online
  5. 15 Stone Age Skulls Found in Italy’s Neolithic Village, Unveiling Ancient Rituals
  6. Microsoft Rolling Out Copilot Vision in Preview, Can Understand User’s Browsing Activity
  7. Google Confirms Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Select Other Models Will Get 5 Years of OS Updates
  8. OnePlus Watch 3 Reportedly Spotted on US FCC Website; Likely to Get Bigger Battery
  9. Uber Launches First Robotaxi Service Outside of US in Abu Dhabi
  10. Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices in India by Up to 4 Percent Starting January 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »