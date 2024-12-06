Technology News
WhatsApp Introduces New Typing Indicators for Real-Time Engagement in Chats

It brings visual cues which appear at the bottom of the chat screen on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Typing indicators on WhatsApp were first reported to be in development in October

Highlights
  • The typing indicators feature is now available on WhatsApp
  • The feature supports both Android and iOS platforms
  • WhatsApp says it displays visual cues along with the profile picture
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for mobile devices which makes it easier for users to engage in chats in real time, it announced on Thursday. It will now display typing indicators with visual cues appearing in chats when users are engaged in active conversations in both one-to-one and group chats. Notably, this adds to the voice message transcripts feature introduced last month, enabling users to see a text-based transcription of the voice message received from others.

Typing Indicators on WhatsApp

As per a press release by the Meta Platforms-owned company, the typing indicators feature brings “...” visual cues which will appear at the bottom of the chat screen, along with the profile picture of the user who is typing. The latter functionality is said to be particularly useful for group chats when multiple users are typing simultaneously.

This feature brings a way of checking when the person you're engaged in active conversations with is typing, adding to the existing Typing indicator which appears in the top banner. This feature was first reported to be in development in October, with availability limited to select beta testers.

The social media platform says typing indicators are being rolled out for both WhatsApp for iOS and Android platforms. Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm their availability on devices running the aforementioned operating systems.

Other Recent Additions

In addition to typing indicators, WhatsApp introduced voice message transcripts last month, that makes sending voice messages a more convenient process. As the name suggests, it provides users with a text-based transcription of the voice message received from others. However, only the recipient will be able to see a transcript of the voice message and not the sender.

The company emphasises that voice message transcripts are generated on-device and no one else can hear or read the content of the transcripts. Further, voice messages remain protected by the instant messaging platform's end-to-end encryption. This feature currently supports English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian on the Android platform, whereas WhatsApp for iOS gets additional support for Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Thai, Turkish, and Swedish.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
