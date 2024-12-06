Technology News
English Edition
Google Confirms Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Select Other Models Will Get 5 Years of OS Updates

Pixel smartphones are expected to benefit from new and upgraded features that arrive with its Pixel Drops.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 18:51 IST
Google Confirms Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Select Other Models Will Get 5 Years of OS Updates

Photo Credit: Google

Google released Android 15 for Pixel phones in October

Highlights
  • Pixel Fold and other models will get 5 years of updates
  • Google will introduce new features on older devices via Pixel Drops
  • The Pixel 7 series could get up to Android 18 update
Google has silently announced that it is extending software support for the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 series and select other models in its lineup. The aforementioned smartphones will now support a total of five years of operating system (OS) and security updates starting from when they first became available on the Google Store in the US — an increase over the previous three-year limit. Notably, Google's latest handsets such as the Pixel 9 series will get seven years of OS software updates.

5 Years of Pixel Updates

Google recently updated its support page for software updates on Pixel phones. It now says that devices from the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and select other models will get 5 years of OS and security updates. Further, they may also benefit from new and upgraded features that the Mountain View-based tech giant introduces with its Pixel Drops.

The following devices will get extended support:

  1. Pixel Fold
  2. Pixel 7a
  3. Pixel 7 Pro
  4. Pixel 7
  5. Pixel 6 Pro
  6. Pixel 6
  7. Pixel 6a

This means that the Google Pixel 6, which debuted in 2021, will receive the Android 17 update. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 series could get the Android 18 update that is expected to be rolled out in 2027. The company has already introduced Android 15 on its smartphones and its current lineup is also scheduled to get Android 16 in the second quarter of 2025. Another minor update is expected to be released in Q4 2025, which may include minor API changes and features.

Notably, Google offered five years of software updates for its smartphones but that changed with the Pixel 8 series which came with seven years of OS and security upgrades. Google's latest Pixel 9 series will also be supported for the same period of time.

Comments

Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Pixel updates, Android update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices in India by Up to 4 Percent Starting January 2025

Comment
