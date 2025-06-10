Technology News
Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect

Android 16 update is expected to first be shipped to select Google Pixel devices.

Updated: 10 June 2025 16:36 IST
Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 Update Release Date: The release date was confirmed by the Android Developers’ X page

Highlights
  • Android 16 will bring the Material 3 Expressive design language
  • Live Activities will appear on lock screen and notification shade
  • Android 16 is also adding several new security features
Android 16 update will begin rolling out to select devices starting Wednesday, June 11. Google is introducing the stable version of its next generation of operating system earlier than the previous years. This year, the Mountain View-based tech giant is introducing the Material 3 Expressive design, a new battery health monitoring system, improvements to Quick Settings and Live Activities, and more. However, most of these features will not be part of the initial Android 16 rollout and will arrive a few months later.

Android 16 Update Release Date and Time

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Android Developers confirmed the release date of the Android 16 update. It will be made available to eligible devices as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update on Wednesday. The tech giant has not made a release time known, which means the update is likely to arrive at different times in different regions due to varying time zones.

Android 16 Phone Eligibility List

The Android 16 update is initially expected to be available only on compatible Pixel devices, and it will be carried by other brands either directly or by adding a proprietary OS skin on top of it. At this time, the full list of supported devices is not available, however, some smartphones are confirmed to get the update based on the number of update cycles provided by the manufacturer. The list is given below:

Brand Models Expected to Receive Android 16 Update
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
Pixel 7, 7 Pro
Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold
Pixel 9a
Samsung S Series: S22, S23, S24, S25
Z Series: Fold 4/5/6, Flip 4/5/6
A Series: A24, A25, A26, A34, A35, A36, A54, A55, A56, A73
M Series: M34, M35, M36, M54, M55, M56
F Series: F34, F54, F55
Xiaomi Xiaomi Series: 13, 14, 15
Redmi Series: 12, 13
Redmi Note Series: 13, 14
Redmi K70
OnePlus Flagship: 11, 12, 13
Nord: Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite
Motorola Edge Series: 40, 50, 60
Razr Series: 50, 60
G Series: G45, G85
Nothing Phone 1, 2, 2a, 3a, 3 Pro

Android 16 Features to Expect

As mentioned above, the expected Android 16 stable release on Wednesday is not expected to bring any major upgrades. However, once the Android 16 QPR1 stable update is rolled out in the next few months, it will bring some major new features as well as a redesigned interface.

The Android 16 QPR1 update will introduce the Material 3 Expressive UI, Google's next iteration of the open-source Material You design language system for Android. The redesign brings a dynamic colour scheme, more fluid animation, subtle haptics, and more. The new user interface is also more reactive to user inputs and can adjust in real-time.

Quick Settings is also expected to get a redesign. The Brightness Slider is said to get a new rectangular look, and the icon tiles can be reduced to half their size. These icons are also said to be grouped into different categories and be accompanied by a reset button.

Live Activities is also being added to the lock screen, status bar, and notification shade with the Android 16 QPR1 update. The feature, which lets users track ongoing events such as deliveries and sporting events in real-time, will now be easier to monitor. Additionally, the new Android update is also adding a battery health monitoring system that keeps track of battery capacity and health.

Apart from this, Google is also adding several new security-focused features in Android 16 that will help users protect their devices and data from theft and scamming attempts.

Comments





