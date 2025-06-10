Android 16 update will begin rolling out to select devices starting Wednesday, June 11. Google is introducing the stable version of its next generation of operating system earlier than the previous years. This year, the Mountain View-based tech giant is introducing the Material 3 Expressive design, a new battery health monitoring system, improvements to Quick Settings and Live Activities, and more. However, most of these features will not be part of the initial Android 16 rollout and will arrive a few months later.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Android Developers confirmed the release date of the Android 16 update. It will be made available to eligible devices as a free over-the-air (OTA) software update on Wednesday. The tech giant has not made a release time known, which means the update is likely to arrive at different times in different regions due to varying time zones.

It's almost time for the Android 16 final release! See you back here tomorrow. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oChA0pxeFa — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 10, 2025

Android 16 Phone Eligibility List

The Android 16 update is initially expected to be available only on compatible Pixel devices, and it will be carried by other brands either directly or by adding a proprietary OS skin on top of it. At this time, the full list of supported devices is not available, however, some smartphones are confirmed to get the update based on the number of update cycles provided by the manufacturer. The list is given below: