Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render

The upcoming Google Pixel 9a could feature a display that resembles the other models in the Pixel 9 lineup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2025 13:21 IST
Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render

The successor to the Pixel 8a (pictured) is expected to arrive in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is likely to make an early debut this year
  • The smartphone is expected to run on Android 15
  • The Pixel 9a could pack a 5,100mAh battery
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9a has been spotted in a leaked design render that shows off the front of the company's upcoming smartphone, giving us a glimpse at its display and bezels. While Google has yet to announce plans to launch a new midrange smartphone, recent reports suggest that the successor to the Pixel 8a will arrive earlier than usual this year. The upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to arrive with a Tensor G4 chip from Google, along with support for the company's Gemini AI features.

Google Pixel 9a Design (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the design of the purported Pixel 9a (via 9to5Google) and the somewhat blurry image of the handset reveals a very familiar design. We can see that the curved corners of the Pixel 9a closely resemble the ones on the Pixel 9 that was introduced last year. The image also shows the centre-aligned front selfie camera located in a hole punch cutout at the top of the display.

The image of the Pixel 9a suggests that it will feature somewhat thick, but uniform bezels around the display. The contents of the display seen in the post also indicate that there are no planned upgrades to the user interface compared with the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9a display and bezels (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google)

 

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

Just like the other smartphones in Pixel 9 lineup, Google is expected to equip the upcoming Pixel 9a with a 6.3-inch Actua display, along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to be powered by a Tensor G4 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to arrive with Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 9a is also expected to sport 48-megapixel (primary) and 13-megapixel (ultrawide) cameras. There's currently no word on the selfie camera spotted in the new render that leaked online. It is tipped to feature a 5,100mAh battery (a considerable upgrade over the Pixel 8a, which has a 4,500mAh battery) with 23W charging support and 7.5W wireless charging. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming weeks.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Design, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Sony to Offer PlayStation Plus Users Five-Day Extension After Global Outage

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  3. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  4. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  5. Oppo Find N5 Will Arrive in China and Global Markets on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  2. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  3. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Turns to Blockchain, AI to Curb Sophisticated Crimes
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Use Exynos SoCs as Foundry Achieves More Than 30 Percent Yield: Report
  5. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater
  6. Apple’s ELEGNT AI Framework Can Help Non-Humanoid Robots Convey Intent Via Movement
  7. Gemini With Imagen 3 Will Let Google Workspace Users Generate Images of People
  8. GenAI to Boost India's IT Industry's Productivity by Up to 45 Percent, EY India Survey Shows
  9. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Crime Beat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch High-Stakes Crime Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »