Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render

Google Pixel 9a has been spotted in a leaked design render that shows off the front of the company's upcoming smartphone, giving us a glimpse at its display and bezels. While Google has yet to announce plans to launch a new midrange smartphone, recent reports suggest that the successor to the Pixel 8a will arrive earlier than usual this year. The upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to arrive with a Tensor G4 chip from Google, along with support for the company's Gemini AI features.

Google Pixel 9a Design (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the design of the purported Pixel 9a (via 9to5Google) and the somewhat blurry image of the handset reveals a very familiar design. We can see that the curved corners of the Pixel 9a closely resemble the ones on the Pixel 9 that was introduced last year. The image also shows the centre-aligned front selfie camera located in a hole punch cutout at the top of the display.

The image of the Pixel 9a suggests that it will feature somewhat thick, but uniform bezels around the display. The contents of the display seen in the post also indicate that there are no planned upgrades to the user interface compared with the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel 9a display and bezels (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google)

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

Just like the other smartphones in Pixel 9 lineup, Google is expected to equip the upcoming Pixel 9a with a 6.3-inch Actua display, along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to be powered by a Tensor G4 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to arrive with Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 9a is also expected to sport 48-megapixel (primary) and 13-megapixel (ultrawide) cameras. There's currently no word on the selfie camera spotted in the new render that leaked online. It is tipped to feature a 5,100mAh battery (a considerable upgrade over the Pixel 8a, which has a 4,500mAh battery) with 23W charging support and 7.5W wireless charging. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming weeks.