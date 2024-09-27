Google's NotebookLM, the artificial intelligence (AI) note-taking and research assistant platform, received a new update on Thursday. The update expanded the platform's functionality and now users can add a YouTube video or an audio file as a source, and ask the AI queries about it. The platform is also improving the shareability of Audio Overviews, a feature that debuted earlier this month. Further, users can now create study guides based on handwritten notes and lecture slides. These features are rolling out for all users.

NotebookLM Now Supports YouTube Videos, Audio Files

NotebookLM was introduced as a platform that uses AI to make note-taking and research easier for students, academicians, and journalists. The platform allows users to add different sources such as a PDF file, a Word document, a Google Doc, or simply copy-pasted blocks of text, and the AI will process it and summarise key points. It can also answer queries based on the added sources.

In a blog post, Google highlighted that the AI platform will now also accept YouTube videos and audio files as sources. Users can pick a public YouTube video (unlisted videos will not work) URL and add it as a source. Once done, NotebookLM will process the video and generate the major points discussed in it. A transcript of the video will also be generated and allow users to explore the topics further using inline citations. Users can watch the video for added context within the platform as well.

Audio files are also supported as a source on the platform. NotebookLM can transcribe conversations and locate specific information when prompted. This is aimed at students who record their lectures to go through them later or journalists who record interviews to draft articles on them. However, this will also be useful for corporate professionals who want to remember the minutes of meetings.

Additionally, the platform also supports handwritten notes and lecture slides. These can be added to create dedicated study guides that goes through the topic in a systematic manner. Finally, Audio Overviews are also getting an upgrade. Once the audio is generated, users can now share it with others with a single tap. Notably, Google Workspace users cannot use this feature to share audio discussions.