Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $65,314 (roughly Rs. 54.6 lakh) on foreign exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 12:13 IST
Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The valuation of the crypto sector presently stands at $2.3 trillion

Highlights
  • Cosmos, Polygon saw gains
  • Profits were reflected by Neo Coin, Floki Inu
  • Litecoin, Uniswap are trading in losses
Advertisement

The overall crypto market is witnessing a rally after the US introduced cuts in interest rates around last week. Bitcoin on Friday, September 27 recorded price hikes of 3.09 percent and 2.4 percent on international and national exchanges respectively. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $65,314 (roughly Rs. 54.6 lakh) on foreign exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges meanwhile, the most expensive crypto asset is trading at $66,251 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh).

“Bitcoin surpassing $65,000 (roughly Rs. 54.3 lakh) for the first time since early August. The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut and positive macroeconomic conditions fuel this rally and the resurgence of investor interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether saw a price hike of 0.81 percent to trade at $2,695 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinDCX, the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360 showed on Friday. On global exchanges, ETH is priced $2,648 (roughly Rs. 2.21 lakh).

“There's a crucial moment for Ethereum because it needs to stay over the support level of $2,600 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh) to continue the momentum. Optimism is that the gains in BTC and other assets can lead to changes in positive market sentiments,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Near Protocol saw gains alongside BTC and ETH on Friday.

Cronos, Cosmos, Polygon, Zcash, and Bitcoin SV also recorded profits.

As reflected by CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market cap rose by 3.10 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector presently stands at $2.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,92,48,723 crore).

Meanwhile Binance Coin, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, and Chainlink saw losses on Friday.

Leo, Litecoin, Uniswap, and Stellar also registered price dips.

“Historically, September has been a challenging month for crypto, but renewed interest from retail and institutional players hints at a potential deviation from this trend, setting the stage for a strong finish to the month,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus crypto exchange told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
  5. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Xiaomi 14T Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC Debuts Alongside Xiaomi 14T
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles
  2. Google NotebookLM Upgraded to Support YouTube Videos and Audio Files as Sources
  3. Depression Could Be Linked With the Brain Network Responsible for Guiding Attention, Study Claims
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays, AI Features Launched in India
  6. Did Pollen Allergies Cause Woolly Mammoths' Extinction? New Study Proposes a Surprising Theory
  7. Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors
  8. A Snowman-Shaped Asteroid Tumbles Past Earth at Incredible Speed
  9. Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Leica Tuned Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »