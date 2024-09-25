Snapchat has partnered with Google Cloud to bring the capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini to My AI. Announced on Tuesday, the strategic partnership has allowed the social media platform to add computer vision capabilities as well as improved processing of text, audio, and code. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, Snapchat's My AI is utilising Gemini AI models available on Vertex AI. Interestingly, the media-focused social media platform was also launched on Google Cloud in 2011.

Snapchat's My AI Is Powered by Gemini

In a press release, Google Cloud explained the details of the partnership. While the announcement comes now, the integration of Gemini to My AI was done earlier this year. The tech giant highlighted that Snapchat's AI chatbot is one of the largest consumer chatbots available to users today.

With this integration, My AI is not only getting the basic generative AI capabilities, but also enhanced capabilities in processing text, audio, image, video, and code. This means users can send an audio file or an image to the AI and ask queries about it. In a video, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted that users can send the chatbot an image of various snacks and ask it to identify the healthiest option.

In real-world scenarios, users can also use this capability to let the chatbot translate a street sign when travelling in a foreign country. Similarly, it will also be able to respond to queries from a video file as well.

Currently, all Snapchat users can use My AI, however, the Plus subscribers have access to some additional features such as image generation and AI-powered edits. Google claims that ever since Gemini started powering My AI, the platform has witnessed a 2.5X increased engagement in the US. Notably, before Gemini, the chatbot was powered by OpenAI's GPT models.

At the Gemini at Work digital event, Google Cloud also showcased other new clients which have onboarded its AI models to power new experiences. Some of them include Volkswagen US, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bell Canada, Best Buy, Telecom Italia, and more.