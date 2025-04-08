Google's NotebookLM platform will soon be available as an app, the company confirmed on Monday. The artificial intelligence (AI) research and writing assistant was first introduced as Project Tailwind in 2023. It was then rolled out the next year, with India getting access to the platform in June 2024. Users can add information in a notebook across a wide range of formats, and then create an AI-generated summary as well as ask the chatbot queries about the information. It also allows users to generate a podcast-style audio discussion of the topic hosted by two AI voices.

A NotebookLM App Is In the Works

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of NotebookLM confirmed that Google is working on an app interface for the platform while replying to another user. No other details were shared, including whether just an Android app is being built or if iOS users will also get to use the platform as an app.

Other details, such as features, app design, and any new additions for paid subscribers, were also not mentioned.

Currently, NotebookLM can be accessed via its web interface, or as a progressive web app (PWA) on mobile devices. PWA creates an app icon and slightly redesigns the interface for smartphones, however, there is no optimisation and mobile-forward design that's seen in other Google apps. Notably, the post did not mention any release date for the under-development app.

NotebookLM's popularity soared after Google added the audio overviews feature. The feature uses AI to generate an audio discussion based on one or more sources. The audio discussion has an engaging format where two AI hosts talk among themselves and explore different aspects.

Due to the popularity, the company also created a paid version of the platform with higher usage limits. The base version offers up to 100 notebooks with 50 sources per notebook, up to 50 chat queries a day, and up to three audio generations a day. The paid tier, dubbed NotebookLM Plus, offers five times the usage limit as well as additional privacy and security features. The Plus version can also be accessed via the Google One AI Premium plan.