Google's latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature in Search, AI Mode, is now getting multiple new capabilities. Announced at Google I/O 2025 on Tuesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now making the AI-powered end-to-end search experience more capable and useful. The mode is getting new features such as a reasoning mode, Live Search, agentic capabilities to reserve a table at a restaurant, and new shopping tools. The AI Mode in Search and the new features will currently only be available in the US.

AI Mode in Search Gets Smarter

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features coming to AI Mode. It is a comprehensive version of AI Overviews, where users can ask complex queries which would otherwise require running multiple searches. AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique, where it breaks down user queries into subtopics and runs multiple search queries simultaneously to find and show the relevant information.

Google said that starting this week, AI Mode and AI Overviews in the US will be powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. While AI Mode does not require a sign-up process in the US, these new capabilities will only be available to select users via Search Labs. Notably, the company plans to add features and capabilities from AI Mode into the core Search experience.

A new Deep Search feature is being added to AI Mode, which will allow users to receive “even more thorough responses.” Using deep research capabilities, it can run hundreds of search queries, collate the information, and create “an expert-level fully-cited report in just minutes.”

Another interesting new feature is Search Live. This version of Search lets AI Mode access the camera of a device, and based on what it sees, it can answer queries verbally in real-time. Users can conversationally ask for information about objects, landmarks, and places as long as they appear in the camera feed.

Google is also bringing Project Mariner's agentic function to AI Mode. With this, the AI-powered search experience can assist users with purchasing event tickets, making restaurant reservations and booking appointments. For instance, if a user wants to book tickets for a sporting event, the tool will analyse ticket options, look at real-time pricing, fill out forms, and show users relevant ticket options. Users can then confirm the details and manually make the purchase. Google is working with Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy and Vagaro for this feature.

AI Mode in Search is also becoming more personalised. Google said the Gemini-powered tool will soon offer suggestions based on the user's past searches. Users can also connect AI mode with other Google apps to help it gain more context about their preferences. This capability can be turned off at any time.

Shopping Features in AI Mode

Apart from the abovementioned capabilities, AI Mode in Search is also introducing multiple new features to improve the shopping experience of users. It now shows visual search results, helps users virtually try on new clothes, and uses AI agents to help users buy a product when it is retailing at their preferred price.

By combining Gemini with Google's Shopping Graph, the new AI mode can sort through 50 billion product listings to find relevant options for users. Whenever users make a product query, it will show a browsable panel of images and product listing, which is personalised to their preferences.

The tech giant says that users can make highly specific and complex requests, and the AI Mode will still be able to narrow down the options to find products that fit the description. This means even if users do not know the technical term for the product they're looking for, the AI tool can still pinpoint it using its visual description.

Just by uploading a full-length photo of themselves, users can now virtually try on billions of apparel listings. Google says the feature is powered by a custom fashion-based image generation model that understands the human body and how clothes fold, stretch, and drape on different bodies.

Finally, AI Mode is also getting a new agentic checkout system that helps users in purchasing products. Whenever a user is on the checkout page of a product (within the AI Mode interface), they will see a “track price” option. Tapping it will allow them to see a slider with the minimum and maximum price of the product and a recommendation for the ideal price. Users can set the slider as per their preference, and the AI will notify them whenever the product is retailing for said price.

Then, users can just tap the “buy for me” button in the notification, and AI Mode will automatically add the item to their cart on the merchant's website and complete the checkout process by paying via Google Pay. This agentic checkout feature will be rolling out in the coming months in the US.