Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience

Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience

Both AI Mode and AI Overviews in Search will now be powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 01:52 IST
Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience

Photo Credit: Google

Search Live will let users have a two-way conversation with AI while it accesses the user’s camera

Highlights
  • Deep Search in AI Mode can create an expert-level report in minutes
  • AI Mode can assist users in reserving a table and booking appointments
  • With agentic checkout, AI Mode can now track product prices
Advertisement

Google's latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature in Search, AI Mode, is now getting multiple new capabilities. Announced at Google I/O 2025 on Tuesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now making the AI-powered end-to-end search experience more capable and useful. The mode is getting new features such as a reasoning mode, Live Search, agentic capabilities to reserve a table at a restaurant, and new shopping tools. The AI Mode in Search and the new features will currently only be available in the US.

AI Mode in Search Gets Smarter

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new features coming to AI Mode. It is a comprehensive version of AI Overviews, where users can ask complex queries which would otherwise require running multiple searches. AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique, where it breaks down user queries into subtopics and runs multiple search queries simultaneously to find and show the relevant information.

Google said that starting this week, AI Mode and AI Overviews in the US will be powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. While AI Mode does not require a sign-up process in the US, these new capabilities will only be available to select users via Search Labs. Notably, the company plans to add features and capabilities from AI Mode into the core Search experience.

A new Deep Search feature is being added to AI Mode, which will allow users to receive “even more thorough responses.” Using deep research capabilities, it can run hundreds of search queries, collate the information, and create “an expert-level fully-cited report in just minutes.”

Another interesting new feature is Search Live. This version of Search lets AI Mode access the camera of a device, and based on what it sees, it can answer queries verbally in real-time. Users can conversationally ask for information about objects, landmarks, and places as long as they appear in the camera feed.

Google is also bringing Project Mariner's agentic function to AI Mode. With this, the AI-powered search experience can assist users with purchasing event tickets, making restaurant reservations and booking appointments. For instance, if a user wants to book tickets for a sporting event, the tool will analyse ticket options, look at real-time pricing, fill out forms, and show users relevant ticket options. Users can then confirm the details and manually make the purchase. Google is working with Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy and Vagaro for this feature.

AI Mode in Search is also becoming more personalised. Google said the Gemini-powered tool will soon offer suggestions based on the user's past searches. Users can also connect AI mode with other Google apps to help it gain more context about their preferences. This capability can be turned off at any time.

Shopping Features in AI Mode

Apart from the abovementioned capabilities, AI Mode in Search is also introducing multiple new features to improve the shopping experience of users. It now shows visual search results, helps users virtually try on new clothes, and uses AI agents to help users buy a product when it is retailing at their preferred price.

By combining Gemini with Google's Shopping Graph, the new AI mode can sort through 50 billion product listings to find relevant options for users. Whenever users make a product query, it will show a browsable panel of images and product listing, which is personalised to their preferences.

The tech giant says that users can make highly specific and complex requests, and the AI Mode will still be able to narrow down the options to find products that fit the description. This means even if users do not know the technical term for the product they're looking for, the AI tool can still pinpoint it using its visual description.

Just by uploading a full-length photo of themselves, users can now virtually try on billions of apparel listings. Google says the feature is powered by a custom fashion-based image generation model that understands the human body and how clothes fold, stretch, and drape on different bodies.

Finally, AI Mode is also getting a new agentic checkout system that helps users in purchasing products. Whenever a user is on the checkout page of a product (within the AI Mode interface), they will see a “track price” option. Tapping it will allow them to see a slider with the minimum and maximum price of the product and a recommendation for the ideal price. Users can set the slider as per their preference, and the AI will notify them whenever the product is retailing for said price.

Then, users can just tap the “buy for me” button in the notification, and AI Mode will automatically add the item to their cart on the merchant's website and complete the checkout process by paying via Google Pay. This agentic checkout feature will be rolling out in the coming months in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google IO 2025, AI Mode, Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial intelligence, AI Agent
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple WWDC 2025 to Be Held From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Wants Websites to Have an AI-Powered Natural Language Interface
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch Globally on This Date
  3. AI Mode in Google Search Will Now Help You Buy Clothes and Movie Tickets
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
  5. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Tipped to Debut as the Slimmest Curved Screen Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience
  2. Apple WWDC 2025 to Be Held From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know
  3. Scientists Transform Lead into Gold, But Only for a Fleeting Moment
  4. Scientists Discover Three-Eyed Sea Moth From Half a Billion Years Ago
  5. NASA's LROC Captures ispace RESILIENCE Landing Site Ahead of June 2025 Lunar Touchdown
  6. Canadian Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Sunflower Galaxy from Ontario
  7. Venus Aerospace Tests Breakthrough RDRE Engine With First Flight in US
  8. US DoJ Said to Open Probe Into Coinbase Data Breach, Firm Claims Involvement of Indian Employees
  9. Supreme Court Questions Lack of Crypto Regulatory Measures, Oversight: Report
  10. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »