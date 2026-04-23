Google has unveiled a broad set of updates for its Google Workspace at Google Cloud Next 2026, with a strong focus on AI-powered productivity and smarter collaboration. The company introduced Workspace Intelligence, a system that can interpret relationships between files, projects, and collaborators across apps like Docs, Slides, and Gmail to enable more advanced, automated workflows. These updates are said to highlight Google's effort to make Workspace more intelligent and automated, though some features may continue to be updated before they are widely released.

Google Meet, Sheets, and Gemini Get Big AI Upgrades at Next 2026

The company revealed that the “Take Notes for me” feature on Google Meet will soon work beyond standard video calls. Users will be able to capture summaries and action items from in-person meetings, as well as sessions hosted on platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Google noted that more than 110 million users engaged with this feature in the past month.

Google Sheets will also get upgraded with new Gemini-powered capabilities. Users will be able to more easily pull data from external platforms such as HubSpot and Salesforce. The update also introduces a new canvas that lets users build interactive elements such as dashboards, heat maps, and Kanban boards directly within spreadsheets.

The search giant is also opening up Workspace capabilities to developers through a new MCP server. This allows external apps and AI agents to securely interact with services like Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and Chat. A command-line interface is also in development to simplify these integrations.

The company is also rolling out “skills” in Workspace, which are reusable automation tools designed to handle routine processes. For instance, a team can set up a workflow to check invoices and highlight inconsistencies. These skills can be created in Workspace Studio and shared with others.

Google is improving Google Vids by adding more customisation to its avatars. Users can include branding elements such as logos or backgrounds. The avatars will also support additional languages and can be inserted automatically when turning presentations into videos.

The Gemini Enterprise app is gaining tighter integration with Workspace tools. Users will soon be able to manage Calendar events and work on Docs or Slides directly in the app. For enterprise customers, Google is introducing an auto-browse feature in Google Chrome Enterprise. This tool helps users complete complex, multistep tasks across websites and applications while maintaining security protections.

On the security front, new governance tools will help administrators track and control how AI systems access data. Google is also expanding options for data residency and offering client-side encryption for sensitive information. The company is also making it easier to switch from Microsoft 365. A new migration system aims to speed up data transfers, while improved compatibility features will help users work more smoothly with Office files.

These features will begin rolling out over the coming weeks, Google said.