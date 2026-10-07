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Claude for Google Workspace With Docs, Sheets and Slides Support Launched in Beta for Paid Users

Anthropic has also introduced connectors that let users create or edit Google files from Claude's chat.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 19:11 IST
Claude for Google Workspace With Docs, Sheets and Slides Support Launched in Beta for Paid Users

Photo Credit: Claude

Claude follows existing Google file sharing permissions

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Highlights
  • Claude can create formulas and charts in Google Sheets
  • Claude can create slides using existing presentation designs
  • Users can review Claude's suggested edits before applying them
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Anthropic has introduced Claude to Google Workspace. Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides users can now work with the AI assistant directly alongside their files. Claude can read the content they have open, work on selected text, cells or slides, and make changes without requiring them to switch apps. Anthropic has also introduced connectors that let users create and edit Google files from Claude. The integration is now in public beta for all paid Claude plans, with options to review or automatically apply edits.

Claude Can Now Work Directly Inside Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

Claude can now work directly inside Google Docs, Sheets and Slides through a new Google Workspace add-on. It opens in a sidebar next to the file, so you can ask it to work on whatever you are already looking at. Claude can read selected text, cells or slides and make changes without making you switch to another app.

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In Docs, Claude can fix sentences, change headings or suggest bigger edits. In Sheets, it can create formulas, pivot tables, charts and new tabs, as well as help clean up or combine data. In Slides, it can create new slides using the presentation's existing design and flag problems such as overlapping elements or text that is difficult to read.

You can decide how much control Claude has, with the AI asking for approval before each edit by default or applying all changes automatically if you choose.

Claude Can Also Create Google Files From Its Chat

Anthropic has also added beta connectors for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, so you can work on those files directly from Claude. You can paste a Google file link into a chat or simply ask Claude to create a new document, spreadsheet or presentation. Claude then opens the file alongside the conversation, while keeping the same Google sharing permissions you already have.

Claude for Google Workspace is now in beta for all paid Claude plans. If you want to try it, you can install the add-on from the Google Workspace Marketplace and open it from Extensions > Claude > Open Claude after opening a Google file. You'll also need to turn on the Docs, Sheets and Slides connectors if you want Claude to create or edit files from the chat. Team and Enterprise users will need an owner or primary owner to enable the connectors first.

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Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, Claude AI, Google Workspace, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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