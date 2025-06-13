Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Launches AI Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model

Google Launches AI-Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model

Google DeepMind’s Weather Lab website is available as a public preview, but is not meant for official warnings.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 12:46 IST
Google Launches AI-Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model

Photo Credit: Google DeepMind

Google said the AI cyclone model was able to perform better than the ENC model between 2023 and 2024

Highlights
  • Google claims its AI model can predict cyclones 15 days in advance
  • NHC has partnered with Google to validate its AI cyclone model
  • Weather Lab can compare data from AI models and physics-based models
Advertisement

Google DeepMind and Google Research launched a public preview of Weather Lab on Thursday. It is an interactive website where the company will share its artificial intelligence (AI) weather models and share weather predictions based on their output. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also released its latest experimental AI-based tropical cyclone model. This model is said to be able to predict a cyclone's formation, track, intensity, size, and shape up to 15 days in advance. Notably, the company says a scientific validation of the AI model is currently pending.

Google Releases New AI Model to Predict Cyclones

In a blog post, DeepMind announced the launch of the new Weather Lab website and detailed its new cyclone-focused AI model. The website shows live and historical cyclone predictions using both AI weather models and physics-based models from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Google DeepMind highlighted that on the website, several AI models, such as the WeatherNext Graph, WeatherNext Gen, and the new cyclone model, run in real-time to analyse weather data and make predictions. Additionally, Weather Lab also contains more than two years of historical AI-generated predictions that researchers can download to evaluate the efficiency of the models.

Weather Lab also allows users to compare predictions from different AI and physics-based models. Notably, the company emphasises that the website is a research tool and is not meant to provide official warnings.

Coming to the new AI-based cyclone model, Google has published a pre-print version of its paper. However, it is yet to be peer reviewed. For scientific validation from the research community, Google has partnered with the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

DeepMind says that in traditional cyclone prediction, two different physics-based models are used. A global low-resolution model predicts cyclone tracks, which requires analysing the atmospheric steering currents, whereas a regional high-resolution model is used to track a cyclone's intensity, which requires observing the complex turbulent processes within and around its compact core.

The new AI model is said to solve this dual-approach problem by unifying both cyclone track and intensity prediction. As per the post, the model is trained on both the “reanalysis dataset that reconstructs past weather over the entire Earth from millions of observations, and a specialised database containing key information about the track, intensity, size and wind radii of nearly 5,000 observed cyclones from the past 45 years.”

Highlighting an example, DeepMind said that the model was deployed in the North Atlantic and East Pacific basins between 2023-24 for testing, and during the time, its five-day cyclone track prediction was, on average, 140km closer to the true location compared to the prediction of ECMWF's ENS model. Additionally, the company claimed that the cyclone model's results, based on internal testing, are at least on par with physics-based models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google DeepMind, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Models, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More

Related Stories

Google Launches AI-Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, and More
  2. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. Sony Announces Limited-Period Discount on Audio Products in India
  4. Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 Said to Be Available in the US and Canada
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Leaked Renders Suggest Ultra-Like Design
  6. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Geekbench Listing Leaked
  8. Nothing Phone 3 to Be Manufactured in India, Company Reveals Model Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Sends 97 Percent of India iPhone Exports to US as Apple Tackles Tariffs
  2. Lava Storm Play 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India Alongside Storm Lite 5G
  3. Bitcoin Falls to $104,300, Most Altcoins See Losses Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series to Lack In-Built Magnets Despite Offering Qi 2 Support: Report
  5. Google Resolves Global Service Outage Impacting Multiple Platforms
  6. Google Launches AI-Powered Weather Lab, Releases Experimental AI Cyclone Model
  7. Google Updates Snapseed for iPhone and iPad With Faves Tab, Film Filters and More
  8. Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 to Be Reportedly Sold in the US and Canada
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Watch Ultra Renders Leaked: Suggests Squircle Design
  10. Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Console 'Essentially Canceled', Company to Work on Xbox Software Platform: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »