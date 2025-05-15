Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations

Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations

Google said AlphaEvolve is an evolutionary coding agent for general-purpose algorithm discovery and optimisation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 18:18 IST
Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations

Photo Credit: Google

Google is working on a user interface for AlphaEvolve

Highlights
  • The system adds automated evaluators that verify answers by AI models
  • Google said AlphaEvolve has enhanced the efficiency of its data centres
  • AlphaEvolve uses Gemini Flash and Gemini Pro in tandem
Advertisement

Google DeepMind announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent on Wednesday that can enhance the capabilities of AI models. Dubbed AlphaEvolve, it is designed to discover and optimise algorithms across complex computing and mathematical tasks. The powerful AI system is built on the Mountain View-based tech giant's Gemini models, and it combines outputs generated by large language models with automated evaluators to ground the responses in reality and reduce the risk of hallucinations. Beyond this, the system is also said to have shown potential in solving and optimising mathematical problems.

Google DeepMind Introduces AlphaEvolve Coding Agent

In a blog post, DeepMind detailed the new technology it has been working on. AlphaEvolve is not an AI model, instead, it is a complex AI system with agentic capabilities. One of the primary functions the system performs is algorithm discovery and optimisation.

AI models, at a fundamental level, are a series of code. These code bases process and compile information, break it down, and use probabilistic algorithms to generate an output. However, since AI systems are highly complex, their code bases are massive. This large size often causes optimisation and efficiency-based issues. AlphaEvolve can help with that, the company said.

alphaevolve working Google AlphaEvolve

AlphaEvolve structure
Photo Credit: Google

 

AlphaEvolve uses automated evaluation metrics, and using these parameters, it verifies, runs, and scores responses generated by AI models. Google said this method allows the system to quantifiably assess responses from multiple AI models and reduce the risk of hallucinations. Additionally, the system can also fix and improve code that allows such hallucinations.

The tech giant said that AlphaEvolve has improved the efficiency of Google's data centres, chip design, and AI training processes. Interestingly, it was also able to improve the training of its own base LLM. In one case, it discovered a new scheduling method that recovers around 0.7 percent of Google's global compute resources — a massive gain when applied across the company's massive infrastructure.

Since AlphaEvolve works with code bases and algorithms, it is also said to have high potential in different areas of mathematical problem solving, the company said. It is said to have discovered a faster method to multiply 4x4 complex matrices, beating a solution that had stood for more than 50 years. In tests across 50 open mathematical problems, AlphaEvolve matched the current best solutions in most cases, and even improved on them in about 20 percent of problems, the post added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, AlphaEvolve, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google DeepMind
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Get New Selfie Camera; Might Retain Main Camera of Its Predecessor

Related Stories

Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  2. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 Unveiled
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Debut With Upgraded Selfie Camera
  6. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to Arrive With LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions
  10. OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Will Now Be Available Within ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
  2. TikTok Adds Support for AI-Powered Alternative Text and Other Accessibility Features
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Alongside Reno 14 5G
  4. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
  5. Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO
  6. Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  7. Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Get New Selfie Camera; Might Retain Main Camera of Its Predecessor
  9. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
  10. iPhone 20th Anniversary to Get Bezel-Free Screen, Under-Display Camera and More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »