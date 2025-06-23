Meta has announced its new pair of smart glasses in collaboration with sports performance equipment manufacturer Oakley. The first product of this partnership is dubbed Oakley Meta HSTN, combining the HSTN style of Oakley glasses with Meta's artificial intelligence (AI)-backed technology. The smart glasses offer support for Meta AI, the company's AI assistant which can respond to voice commands and fulfill queries. Similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN can also shoot short video clips but in an upgraded 3K resolution and can function longer on a single charge.

Oakley Meta Glasses Price, Availability

The Oakley Meta glasses debut model — Oakley Meta HSTN — is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,200). It is available as a limited edition model which buyers will be able to pre-order starting July 11. Meanwhile, the rest of the collection starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,500) and can be purchased later this year.

Oakley Meta smart glasses have been launched in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Their availability will be expanded to include recent markets such as India, Mexico, and the UAE later this year.

The Oakley Meta USTN are offered in several frame and lens combinations:

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

Oakley Meta Glasses Features, Specifications

Meta claims that the Oakley Meta are a new brand of performance AI glasses aimed at athletes. As part of this collaboration, the company has introduced Oakley Meta HSTN, inspired by the signature HSTN style of Oakley glasses. The limited edition model features gold accents and gold 24K PRIZM Polar lenses.

The glasses can shoot videos in up to 3K Ultra HD resolution

Photo Credit: Meta

Similar to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the Oakley Meta glasses come equipped with a a 12-megapixel camera which has been upgraded to support video recording in up to 3K resolution. This is said to be an improvement over the 1080p support offered by the model developed in partnership with Ray-Ban. The camera and an LED light, which is also expected to double up as a recording indicator, is placed on either side of the frame.

This enables users to capture point-of-view (PoV) footage via a dedicated capture button and do first-person livestreaming on apps like Instagram. Meanwhile, the audio is recorded with a five microphone array. The glasses feature an IPX4 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

With the Oakley Meta glasses, users can take calls, send messages on WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media apps. They can also use the ‘Hey Meta' prompt to enable hands-free functions. The glasses allow them to ask for real-time information about the weather, leisure activity planning, culinary advice, and music playback through integration with Apple Music, Spotify, and other apps.

Meta claims that its new Oakley Meta HSTN offers more battery life than the Ray-Ban Meta models. The glasses are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of typical usage on a single charge and up to 19 hours on standby. They can be charged up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, the company claimed. The Oakley Meta glasses come with a charging case that is said to provide up to 48 hours of charging.