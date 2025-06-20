YouTube will soon integrate Google's latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generation model, CEO Neal Mohan announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 on Wednesday. It will support improved video generation capabilities powered by the Mountain View-based tech giant's recently released Veo 3 video generation AI model. It is said to enable users to create AI-generated backgrounds and video clips for Shorts, delivering improved video quality alongside more upgrades.

Google Veo 3 AI Model on YouTube Shorts

In a blog post, CEO Neal Mohan said that YouTube is already providing creators with powerful AI tools like Dream Screen that supercharge creativity by letting them generate AI backgrounds and video clips for the Shorts platform. The video-streaming company will further enhance this by integrating Google Deepmind's recently introduced Veo 3 video generation model.

It is expected to bring improvements to the quality of the generated video, alongside support for audio. YouTube says it will be introduced “this summer” although there is no definite timeline for its arrival.

Introduced at Google I/O 2025 in May, Veo 3 supports native audio generation, incorporating ambient sounds, background noise, and dialogues. Further, the video generation model is also said to improve prompt adherence, real-world physics, and accurate lip syncing.

The company official also highlighted how YouTube's AI offerings are helping break down barriers. Auto Dubbing, which translates video across nine languages, has been used to expand the reach of more than 20 million videos since the feature's arrival on the platform six months ago.

Notably, Canva also recently added a new text-to-video tool, which is powered by Google's Veo 3 model. Dubbed Create a Video Clip, the feature lets users generate a video clip with cinematic-quality video rendering and native audio generation. Once a video is generated, it can be fine-tuned using multiple tools in Canva's Video Editor.

Create a Video Clip is part of the Canva AI suite and thus, only available to paid subscribers. At present, the company has set an initial limit of five video generations per month but it is working on expanding its capabilities.